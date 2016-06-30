Drowning in a sea of plastic

Clear and present danger – The South Pacific island of Tuvalu should be a model of sustainability. But plastic pollution is having a devastating effect on the formerly pristine environment, and it may be responsible for the declining health of many islanders.
A plastic ocean – British producer Jo Ruxton and her team spent four years documenting the effects of plastic pollution for the documentary "A Plastic Ocean." She hopes the film will challenge people and societies to stop thinking of the material as disposable.
No safe haven – The crew visited dozens of sites from the Arctic to the Mediterranean and Hawaii, without ever finding a plastic-free location. The average square kilometer of ocean contains around 20,000 microplastic pieces.
End of the line – Endangered species such as sea turtles could be driven to extinction by the plastic plague.