Drowning in a sea of plastic

Updated 5:13 AM ET, Mon January 8, 2018

Some researchers estimate there will be &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ellenmacarthurfoundation.org/publications/the-new-plastics-economy-rethinking-the-future-of-plastics&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;more plastic than fish&lt;/a&gt; in our oceans by the year 2050.
The South Pacific island of Tuvalu should be a model of sustainability. But plastic pollution is having a devastating effect on the formerly pristine environment, and it may be responsible for the declining health of many islanders.
British producer Jo Ruxton and her team spent four years documenting the effects of plastic pollution for the documentary &quot;A Plastic Ocean.&quot; She hopes the film will challenge people and societies to stop thinking of the material as disposable.
The crew visited dozens of sites from the Arctic to the Mediterranean and Hawaii, without ever finding a plastic-free location. The average square kilometer of ocean contains around 20,000 microplastic pieces.
The film documents the effects of plastic on marine life. More than one million seabirds are &lt;a href=&quot;http://oceancrusaders.org/plastic-crusades/plastic-statistics/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;estimated to be killed every year through entanglement and ingestion&lt;/a&gt;, often mistaking plastic for food.
Endangered species such as sea turtles could be driven to extinction by the plastic plague.
Plastic pollution has rapidly accelerated, with eight million tons entering the marine environment each year, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2015/02/here-s-how-much-plastic-enters-ocean-each-year&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to scientists.&lt;/a&gt; This figure is set to rise as production of the material is set to double over the next 20 years.
In many of the worst affected countries such as &lt;a href=&quot;http://science.sciencemag.org/content/347/6223/768&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;China and the Philippines&lt;/a&gt;, local people lack the infrastructure to properly dispose of plastic waste. In some cases they burn it, releasing dangerous gases associated with cancer.
There are also concerns that people are consuming dangerous plastic through contaminated fish. A survey &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nature.com/articles/srep14340&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;published in Scientific Reports journal&lt;/a&gt; revealed that a quarter of market fish in Indonesia and California contain plastic.
There are different ideas about how to address the crisis. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.noaa.gov&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;U.S. National and Atmospheric Association&lt;/a&gt; favors beach cleaning and public education at local level, combined with challenging policymakers and plastic producers to promote conservation.
Recycling efforts are becoming more creative. Plastic waste is now converted into building materials &lt;a href=&quot;http://allafrica.com/stories/201501191516.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in Cameroon&lt;/a&gt; and the Philippines. Charging for plastic bags and bottles and bags has helped to reduce waste.
Dutch entrepreneur Boyan Slat has a more ambitious vision. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.boyanslat.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He&lt;/a&gt; has designed a huge trash-eating machine that he intends to deploy at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. He believes it can remove 99% of the debris within 30 years.
