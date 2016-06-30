Naked man in Times Square takes over morning rush hour

New York City (CNN) A naked man climbed the TKTS booth at Times Square as commuters made their way to work during rush hour on Thursday morning.

That #NYC moment when your commute to work is blocked by a fire truck trying to get a naked man down from the top of TKTS. — Caitlin Huston (@hustonca) June 30, 2016

According to police, the man appeared to be emotionally disturbed, and first responders took him to Bellevue Hospital after he jumped from the rear ledge of the famous red staircase. He will undergo psychiatric evaluation, NYPD Officer Brian Magoolaghan told CNN.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said the man jumped three stories. He broke his arm.

"We actually engaged him in conversation for about 50 minutes. Tried to talk him down," Boyce said. "We deployed an airbag thinking he might jump in, at which point we ordered another airbag because it didn't cover the entire area."

The man jumped into an area with nothing to cushion his fall.