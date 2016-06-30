Breaking News

Yamadera Risshakuji in Tohoku: One of Japan's most beautiful temples

By Karla Cripps, CNN

Updated 6:58 PM ET, Mon April 10, 2017

Japan's Yamadera Risshakuji Temple
Japan's Yamadera Risshakuji Temple

(CNN)Upon hearing I would have to climb 1,015 steps to reach the summit of Japan's Yamadera Risshakuji Temple, my immediate reaction was admittedly pathetic.

I inspected the temple complex's on-site map closer, trying to locate the entrance to the funicular.
A futile exercise. There was no funicular. Yamadera Risshakuji Temple, located on Mount Hoju-san in Japan's Yamagata prefecture, isn't about shortcuts.
And thankfully so.
    I would have missed out on one of the most rewarding experiences of my entire Japan journey.
    A temple complex located in Japan&#39;s Yamagata Prefecture, Yamadera offers incredible views of the surrounding countryside -- if you&#39;re willing to work for them. Though the Buddhist site&#39;s official name is Risshakuji Temple, it&#39;s more commonly referred to as Yamadera by the locals, meaning &quot;mountain temple.&quot;
    Yamadera Risshakuji TempleA temple complex located in Japan's Yamagata Prefecture, Yamadera offers incredible views of the surrounding countryside -- if you're willing to work for them. Though the Buddhist site's official name is Risshakuji Temple, it's more commonly referred to as Yamadera by the locals, meaning "mountain temple."
    To reach the main hall of the temple complex visitors need to climb the 1,015 steps that wind their way up Mount Hoju-san.
    More than 1,000 stepsTo reach the main hall of the temple complex visitors need to climb the 1,015 steps that wind their way up Mount Hoju-san.
    Fortunately there are plenty of sites along the way that will give you a plausible excuse to pause and catch your breath such as the Niomon Gate, which is located about halfway up the trail.
    Niomon GateFortunately there are plenty of sites along the way that will give you a plausible excuse to pause and catch your breath such as the Niomon Gate, which is located about halfway up the trail.
    Perhaps the most photographed buildings at Yamadera: Kaisando Hall and the red Nokyodo building.
    Kaisando HallPerhaps the most photographed buildings at Yamadera: Kaisando Hall and the red Nokyodo building.
    Yamadera&#39;s observation deck, called Godaido Hall, offers views of the surrounding Yamagata countryside. The temple is open year-round so views vary according to the season you visit.
    Godaido HallYamadera's observation deck, called Godaido Hall, offers views of the surrounding Yamagata countryside. The temple is open year-round so views vary according to the season you visit.
    Okunoin, Yamadera&#39;s main hall. The temple complex is open daily, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrance costs 300 yen -- about $2.90.
    OkunoinOkunoin, Yamadera's main hall. The temple complex is open daily, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrance costs 300 yen -- about $2.90.
    Rows of tiny Ojizosan statues sit near the entrance to Yamadera at the base of the mountain. According to animist beliefs, the figures represent the guardian of children and travelers.
    OjizosanRows of tiny Ojizosan statues sit near the entrance to Yamadera at the base of the mountain. According to animist beliefs, the figures represent the guardian of children and travelers.
    Many visitors to the temple have pressed one yen coins into the side of Midahora Rock as offerings. It&#39;s located about halfway up the mountain, just below Niomon Gate.
    Midahora RockMany visitors to the temple have pressed one yen coins into the side of Midahora Rock as offerings. It's located about halfway up the mountain, just below Niomon Gate.
    The ceilings of some Yamadera sites are covered in senjafuda stickers, which translates to &quot;thousand shrine tags.&quot; The tags bear the names of visitors and are said to bring luck.
    Senjafuda The ceilings of some Yamadera sites are covered in senjafuda stickers, which translates to "thousand shrine tags." The tags bear the names of visitors and are said to bring luck.
    Yamadera Temple was founded in AD 860 to oversee the northern Tohoku region&#39;s Tendai Buddhism sect.
    Tendai BuddhismYamadera Temple was founded in AD 860 to oversee the northern Tohoku region's Tendai Buddhism sect.
    A map close to the temple entrance includes English information for visitors.
    You are hereA map close to the temple entrance includes English information for visitors.
    Though its official name is Risshakuji, locals refer to it simply as Yamadera -- which means "mountain temple."
    The temple complex, founded in AD 860 to oversee the northern Tohoku region's Tendai Buddhism sect, is actually made up of more than a dozen various sites of religious importance, such as shrines, gates and monuments.
    That includes the Konpon-chudo Hall, which is said to house a Buddhist flame that's been burning continuously for more than 1,000 years.
    The Hiho-kan (treasure hall), built in 1144, is where Yamadera's most precious Buddhist artifacts are held.
    Tackling the 1,015 steps

    Climbing the 1,015-step staircase that winds its way up Mount Hoju-san to the temple's main hall -- Okunoin -- is intended to be a meditative experience.
    Someone obviously didn't tell that to the half a dozen or so packs of middle school students I encountered on the trail during my visit.
    Many cried out in exaggerated agony as they gripped the staircase railing, while the athletes of the group charged ahead, stoically looking forward as they took the stairs two at a time.
    But this was not a race to the top. Camaraderie was on full display. Descending hikers offered nods of encouragement to those of us making the ascent, many saying "konnichiwa" as they passed.
    Sympathetic gazes were cast upon a sweat-drenched father making the climb while carrying his toddler daughter, who sat in a carrier on his back.
    Fortunately, stopping is encouraged.
    Whether it's a stone sculpture in front of a cliff wall that's embedded with thousands of one-yen coins or a burst of fiery red leaves hanging just perfectly over a shrine, there are plenty of plausible excuses to pause and catch your breath.
    And when you finally do reach the summit, the payoff is instant. Interestingly it's not the Okunoin main hall that's the biggest draw.
    Before you even reach Okunoin you'll pass what are likely the two most photographed buildings at Yamadera: Kaisando Hall and the small red Nokyodo building, which tower over the valley below.
    A nearby path takes visitors to the wooden observation platform, Godaido, which gives incredible views of the surrounding Yamagata countryside.
    Getting there

    Yamadera Station is about a 40-minute train ride from Tohoku's biggest city, Sendai, in neighboring Miyagi prefecture.
    For those traveling from Tokyo, the Shinkansen train from Tokyo Station to Yamagata Station takes just over 2.5 hours. Yamadera Station is a 20-minute train ride from there.
    The temple's entrance is about a 10-minute walk from the station. Multiple signs direct the way.
    It's worth spending some time in Yamadera town before hopping back on the train. The main street is lined with noodle restaurants serving the local specialty, dashi soba, and souvenir shops.

    Risshaku-ji Temple, 4456-1 Yamadera, Yamagata 999-3301 Yamagata Prefecture;

