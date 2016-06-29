How to train yourself to become a morning exerciser

Story highlights It starts the night before: Eat well and get plenty of rest

If you can self-motivate, your body will adapt

You plan a workout for the evening, but then something comes up -- a happy hour, a deadline for work, or maybe even a Tinder date. And there goes your exercise for the day. If this keeps happening to you, there's a logical solution: shift your workout schedule to the morning.

But ... that's easier said then done. When you're barely awake and have to choose between working out and staying in bed for another hour, there's a good chance the snooze button will win. So how is it that some people manage to get up for 5:30 a.m. workouts like it's no big deal? We picked the brains of trainers and nutritionists for lifestyle changes you can make to help you become the person who wants to #riseandgrind.

Eat right the night before

The foods you eat the evening before an a.m. sweat session will impact how you feel when you hit the gym. "If you scarfed down mom's leftover meatloaf and garlic bread at 9 o'clock last night, chances are you're going to wake up feeling exactly like that -- a sluggish loaf of meat," says Noah Neiman, master trainer at Barry's Bootcamp in New York City. Make it a point to eat lean protein, veggies, and healthy fats so you wake up feeling replenished, not tired and gross. Just be sure to finish up at least 90 minutes before you hit the hay, says Leslie Bonci, RD, founder of Active Eating Advice and the director of sports nutrition at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. "This gives your stomach some time to digest the food so it's not having a fiesta while you're trying to take a siesta."

Read More