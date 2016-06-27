U.S. military photos from June
U.S. military photos from June
A U.S. Army soldier fires an anti-tank missile during a training exercise near Tapa, Estonia, on Sunday, June 19.
A B-52 Stratofortress leads a formation of fighter aircraft during a training exercise over the Baltic Sea on Thursday, June 9.
U.S. Navy sailors prepare to launch a fighter jet from the deck of the USS Harry S. Truman on Tuesday, June 7. The aircraft carrier was in the Mediterranean Sea to assist in the fight against the ISIS militant group.
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard offload bails of cocaine in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday, June 13. The drugs, with an estimated wholesale value of more than $214 million, were collected in international waters over the last two months.
The littoral combat ship USS Jackson successfully completes the first of three scheduled shock trials on Friday, June 10. The shock trials are designed to demonstrate the ship's ability to withstand the effects of nearby underwater explosion.
Airmen fasten a helmet onto Air Force Lt. Col. Todd Larsen on Thursday, June 16. Those who pilot U-2 reconnaissance aircraft have to wear pressurized suits to compensate for a lack of atmosphere at ultra-high altitudes.
Members of the Old Guard President's Own marching band attend the full-honors arrival ceremony for Eric Fanning, the new secretary of the U.S. Army, on Monday, June 20.
A rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying a classified payload on Saturday, June 11. The payload belonged to the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.
The remains of Stephanie Czech Rader are carried to her gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, May 10. Rader, who died in January at the age of 100, was once a U.S. Army captain who served as an American spy in post-World War II Europe. She was posthumously awarded the Legion of Merit before her burial.
U.S. troops land near Torun, Poland, as part of a NATO military exercise on Tuesday, June 7.
The USS Gonzalez, a guided-missile destroyer, travels through the Suez Canal on Wednesday, June 8. The canal connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea.
U.S. Army cadets clear flood damage in the Kolonnawa suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday, June 1.
Members of the U.S. Navy attend a Boston Red Sox baseball game on Sunday, June 19.
The shadow of Air Force One is seen on farmland as it takes off in Merced County, California, on Sunday, June 19.
Aircraft fly above the USS John C. Stennis as it travels through the Philippine Sea on Saturday, June 18.
