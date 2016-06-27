Photos: U.S. military photos from June Members of the U.S. Coast Guard recover a kayak off the coast of Sanibel, Florida, on Wednesday, June 22. The kayak was believed to belong to a man and his three teenage children who recently went missing while sailing. The bodies of Ace Kimberly, 45, and his daughter Becky, 17, were recovered. Kimberly's sons Roger and Donny were still missing when search operations were called off. Hide Caption 1 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June A U.S. Army soldier fires an anti-tank missile during a training exercise near Tapa, Estonia, on Sunday, June 19. Hide Caption 2 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly overhead as cadets graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy on Thursday, June 2. One of the Thunderbirds crashed shortly after the flyover. Hide Caption 3 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June A B-52 Stratofortress leads a formation of fighter aircraft during a training exercise over the Baltic Sea on Thursday, June 9. Hide Caption 4 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June U.S. Navy sailors prepare to launch a fighter jet from the deck of the USS Harry S. Truman on Tuesday, June 7. The aircraft carrier was in the Mediterranean Sea to assist in the fight against the ISIS militant group. Hide Caption 5 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June People hold signs that say "anger going beyond limits" during a demonstration in Naha, Japan, on Sunday, June 19. Tens of thousands of people have demanded an end to the United States' military presence on the Japanese island of Okinawa following the killing of a local woman. Kenneth Franklin Shinzato, a 32-year-old civilian worker who was stationed at the U.S. Kadena Air Base, was arrested on suspicion of murdering the woman. Hide Caption 6 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June Family members of Travis Mason console each other as they place flowers outside the marijuana dispensary where he worked in Aurora, Colorado, on Monday, June 20. Mason, a 24-year-old Marine Corps veteran, was providing security at the dispensary when he was shot and killed during an attempted robbery. Hide Caption 7 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June Members of the U.S. Coast Guard offload bails of cocaine in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday, June 13. The drugs, with an estimated wholesale value of more than $214 million, were collected in international waters over the last two months. Hide Caption 8 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June The littoral combat ship USS Jackson successfully completes the first of three scheduled shock trials on Friday, June 10. The shock trials are designed to demonstrate the ship's ability to withstand the effects of nearby underwater explosion. Hide Caption 9 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June Army helicopters hover above Belton Lake on Friday, June 3, as they look for missing soldiers who were swept away by floodwaters in Texas. Nine soldiers from Fort Hood were killed when their vehicle overturned during a training mission. Hide Caption 10 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June Family members of U.S. Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss thank people on the way to his funeral in Durango, Colorado, on Saturday, June 11. Kuss, a pilot with the Blue Angels demonstration team, died when his plane crashed during practice in Tennessee. He was 32. Hide Caption 11 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June Airmen fasten a helmet onto Air Force Lt. Col. Todd Larsen on Thursday, June 16. Those who pilot U-2 reconnaissance aircraft have to wear pressurized suits to compensate for a lack of atmosphere at ultra-high altitudes. Hide Caption 12 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June Members of the Old Guard President's Own marching band attend the full-honors arrival ceremony for Eric Fanning, the new secretary of the U.S. Army, on Monday, June 20. Hide Caption 13 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June A rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying a classified payload on Saturday, June 11. The payload belonged to the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. Hide Caption 14 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June The remains of Stephanie Czech Rader are carried to her gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, May 10. Rader, who died in January at the age of 100, was once a U.S. Army captain who served as an American spy in post-World War II Europe. She was posthumously awarded the Legion of Merit before her burial. Hide Caption 15 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June U.S. troops land near Torun, Poland, as part of a NATO military exercise on Tuesday, June 7. Hide Caption 16 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June The USS Gonzalez, a guided-missile destroyer, travels through the Suez Canal on Wednesday, June 8. The canal connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea. Hide Caption 17 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Air Force Maj. Alex Turner, a pilot who safely ejected before his Thunderbird F-16 crashed near Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday, June 2. Just before the crash, Turner was taking part in a flyover at the U.S. Air Force Academy's commencement ceremony. The President was attending the event. Hide Caption 18 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June D-Day veterans George Krakosky, left, and Herman Zeitchik, right, attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the National World War II Memorial on Monday, June 6. D-Day was the largest amphibious invasion in history. On June 6, 1944, more than 160,000 Allied troops -- about half of them Americans -- invaded Western Europe, overwhelming German forces in an operation that proved to be a turning point in World War II. Hide Caption 19 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June U.S. Army cadets clear flood damage in the Kolonnawa suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday, June 1. Hide Caption 20 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June Members of the U.S. Navy attend a Boston Red Sox baseball game on Sunday, June 19. Hide Caption 21 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in white, arrives for a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, June 6. He is accompanied by U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter and U.S. Army. Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker. Modi was in Washington for a three-day visit. Hide Caption 22 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June The shadow of Air Force One is seen on farmland as it takes off in Merced County, California, on Sunday, June 19. Hide Caption 23 of 25

Photos: U.S. military photos from June Aircraft fly above the USS John C. Stennis as it travels through the Philippine Sea on Saturday, June 18. Hide Caption 24 of 25