The abortion debate is more complex than you think

(CNN) Abortion will always be one of those hotly debated and emotional issues. But if you think you have a good handle on the state of abortion in the U.S., you may be surprised by some of these stats:

Abortions are not on the rise.

Though the abortion debate is a very visible part of the American landscape, the number of abortions in the U.S. have been generally declining since the 1990s.

Women who get abortions aren't who you think they are.

Far too often, the objection to abortion is presented as a religious one. But according to one survey, 62% of women who had abortions listed a religious affiliation.

