This article was originally published in June 2016.

(CNN) Purists, rejoice: This year marks the 500th anniversary of the Reinheitsgebot, known in English as the German Beer Purity Law.

The set of regulations dates back to a 1516 decree outlining three permissible beer ingredients: hops, barley and water (yeast, while not specifically mentioned in the text of the law, is also acceptable).

This was a way to ensure the quality and integrity of German beer and to relegate grains like wheat and rye to baking bread instead of brewing beer.

Today, the law functions more as a savvy marketing device, allowing German breweries to recount the long history of their craft to an increasingly knowledgeable consumer base.

"The Reinheitsgebot is still very relevant today, as consumers increasingly focus on the purity and quality of ingredients that go into what they eat and drink," says Udo Schiedermair, brewmaster of German pilsner Radeberger.

