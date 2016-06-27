(CNN) Traveling is overrated. Just ask New York creatives Lori Nix and Kathleen Gerber, who explore otherworldly places from the comfort of their apartment, making dioramas of settings devoid of humans.

Their ongoing series -- titled "The City" -- imagines a parallel universe where humankind is extinct and nature has already started to reclaim the concrete jungle. Think of it as a journey through apocalyptic architecture.

"I'm really not much of a traveler, except in my head. I am by nature a homebody," says Nix. "Rather than go out into the world in search of these scenes, I choose to stay in my apartment and build my own worlds."

Each diorama takes anywhere from seven to 15 months to build. Nix and Gerber started the project in 1999 and have since created about 30 scenes, including a church, library, museum and casino.

