Apocalypse now: Miniature scenes from the end of the world

By Tomo Taka, The Spaces

Updated 8:17 PM ET, Mon June 27, 2016

Lori Nix and Kathleen Gerber create dioramas depicting a world without humans. &lt;br /&gt;
Lori Nix and Kathleen Gerber create dioramas depicting a world without humans.
Their ongoing series &quot;The City&quot; imagines a parallel universe where humankind is extinct and nature has started to reclaim the land.
Their ongoing series "The City" imagines a parallel universe where humankind is extinct and nature has started to reclaim the land.
&quot;I want to encourage people to really think more about the world around them, and the difficulties we as a species are facing,&quot; said Nix.
"I want to encourage people to really think more about the world around them, and the difficulties we as a species are facing," said Nix.
Nix and Gerber started the project in 1999.
Nix and Gerber started the project in 1999.
Each diorama takes between seven to 15 months to build.
Each diorama takes between seven to 15 months to build.
The duo have since created about 30 scenes to date. &lt;br /&gt;
The duo have since created about 30 scenes to date.
Nix designs and builds the overall architecture of the dioramas, and photographs the finished products.
Nix designs and builds the overall architecture of the dioramas, and photographs the finished products.
Gerber furnishes the miniature spaces, sculpting all of the tiny props found inside.
Gerber furnishes the miniature spaces, sculpting all of the tiny props found inside.
(CNN)Traveling is overrated. Just ask New York creatives Lori Nix and Kathleen Gerber, who explore otherworldly places from the comfort of their apartment, making dioramas of settings devoid of humans.

Their ongoing series -- titled "The City" -- imagines a parallel universe where humankind is extinct and nature has already started to reclaim the concrete jungle. Think of it as a journey through apocalyptic architecture.
What 'ruin porn' tells us about ruins -- and porn
"I'm really not much of a traveler, except in my head. I am by nature a homebody," says Nix. "Rather than go out into the world in search of these scenes, I choose to stay in my apartment and build my own worlds."
    Each diorama takes anywhere from seven to 15 months to build. Nix and Gerber started the project in 1999 and have since created about 30 scenes, including a church, library, museum and casino.
    Nix acts as designer and builder of the dioramas, responsible for their layouts, color schemes and interior architecture. Gerber then fleshes out the miniature spaces, sculpting tiny props, ranging from skulls and space suits to shoes and animals. Finally, Nix photographs the finished work.
    "I have always been drawn to ideas of danger and disaster," says Nix. "With 'The City,' I was taking inspiration from my current surroundings in New York City. I'm surrounded by amazing architecture, neighborhood bodegas, world-renowned museums and cheap Chinese food."
    The pair now plan to expand the series beyond interiors and explore outdoor landscapes.
    Adds Nix: "I want to encourage people to really think more about the world around them, and the difficulties we as a species are facing."
