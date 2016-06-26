Girls fight eating disorders together

Story highlights Photographer Marie Hald visited a facility for girls battling eating disorders

(CNN) Nestled in the middle of the southern Polish countryside, there's a small yellow house that has the look of a dollhouse. But what is occurring on the inside is much more complex.

Behind the front doors of this therapeutic facility in the village of Malawa, many young women are possessed by the voice of "Ana," as many anorexia patients call the illness. The facility, called Drzewo Zycia or Tree of Life, is a temporary home for a group of young women battling eating disorders.

"It was like a summer camp, and the weather was 90 degrees and sunny," said photographer Marie Hald , who shot a series of photos inside the facility. "But instead of a camp, everyone was really suffering and the mood was often heavy."

Having found the facility through a Polish fixer, Hald was welcomed with open arms by both the leader of the house and the girls. The experience is captured in Hald's project, "The Girls from Malawa," which documents the young patients' road to recovery.

Photographer Marie Hald

Each day consists of six scheduled meals and individual and group therapy.

