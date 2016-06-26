Breaking News

Incredible paintings that actually breathe

By Zahra Jamshed, CNN

Updated 2:40 AM ET, Fri December 2, 2016

Artist Alexa Meade paints directly onto humans, painting shadows and highlights onto her models to create an illusion of a flat 2D image. &quot;This was when I saw that my work could have a universal appeal,&quot; she explains. In this image, she collaborates with Sheila Vand.
Artist Alexa Meade paints directly onto humans, painting shadows and highlights onto her models to create an illusion of a flat 2D image. "This was when I saw that my work could have a universal appeal," she explains. In this image, she collaborates with Sheila Vand.
Meade began experimenting with shadows and highlights -- something she notes she has always been inspired by -- on figures in 2009. In a new project, Meade redefines traditional pinups girls for an upcoming calendar. Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.
Meade began experimenting with shadows and highlights -- something she notes she has always been inspired by -- on figures in 2009. In a new project, Meade redefines traditional pinups girls for an upcoming calendar. Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.
Each image is created within a day, as the biggest challenge is being able to keep the models standing still for long periods of time. Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.
Each image is created within a day, as the biggest challenge is being able to keep the models standing still for long periods of time. Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.
According to Meade, this race against the clock adds to her inspiration, as it adds an element of spontaneity that creates moments she did previously did not expect. &quot;Any time that I try to overly plan anything, it loses its magic.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.
According to Meade, this race against the clock adds to her inspiration, as it adds an element of spontaneity that creates moments she did previously did not expect. "Any time that I try to overly plan anything, it loses its magic."
Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.
Meade first paints the background and the clothes -- which takes the longest time -- before painting the models face and body. Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.
Meade first paints the background and the clothes -- which takes the longest time -- before painting the models face and body. Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.
The final step is taking the photographs, which she explains is the first moment the artwork really &quot;comes to life.&quot; Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.
The final step is taking the photographs, which she explains is the first moment the artwork really "comes to life." Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.
Her newest collection features a 12-image calendar series inspired by vintage American pin-up posters. Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.
Her newest collection features a 12-image calendar series inspired by vintage American pin-up posters. Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.
Since then, she has gained a massive following online. Recently, a video one of her models proposing to another went viral. &quot;I even painted the ring box,&quot; explains Meade. Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.
Since then, she has gained a massive following online. Recently, a video one of her models proposing to another went viral. "I even painted the ring box," explains Meade. Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.
&quot;It was when I started sharing my work online and these faceless fans who didn&#39;t know me were responding positively to my work.&quot; Alexa Meade collaborated with actress and performance artist Sheila Vand (pictured) on this project.
"It was when I started sharing my work online and these faceless fans who didn't know me were responding positively to my work." Alexa Meade collaborated with actress and performance artist Sheila Vand (pictured) on this project.
Meade credits the online community for giving her confidence in her work. Alexa Meade collaborated with actress and performance artist Sheila Vand (pictured) on this project.
Meade credits the online community for giving her confidence in her work. Alexa Meade collaborated with actress and performance artist Sheila Vand (pictured) on this project.
She believes that growing relationship between technology and art has opened a whole new world to artists.
She believes that growing relationship between technology and art has opened a whole new world to artists.
&quot;Technology has been a great thing -- it&#39;s opened so many more possibilities, and there are tools available now that we never imagined before.&quot;
"Technology has been a great thing -- it's opened so many more possibilities, and there are tools available now that we never imagined before."
But she acknowledges that her work goes against the grain of current trends in the technology and art industries.&lt;br /&gt;
But she acknowledges that her work goes against the grain of current trends in the technology and art industries.
&quot;You&#39;ll see a growing interest in creating 3D works from a 2D image. My work does the opposite, it creates a flat image from something real -- but at the same time I incorporating technology into it.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
"You'll see a growing interest in creating 3D works from a 2D image. My work does the opposite, it creates a flat image from something real -- but at the same time I incorporating technology into it."
It is when she is behind the camera that Meade truly feels like an artist. &quot;The real artwork comes after the painting -- it&#39;s more so within the photography.&quot;
It is when she is behind the camera that Meade truly feels like an artist. "The real artwork comes after the painting -- it's more so within the photography."
&quot;The person can only inhabit the art for so long but the art can live forever&quot;
"The person can only inhabit the art for so long but the art can live forever"
She believes that traditional art forms -- those that existed before technology&#39;s influence -- are yet to be explored to their full potential.
She believes that traditional art forms -- those that existed before technology's influence -- are yet to be explored to their full potential.
&quot;There is a long-standing notion in the art world that the technique of painting is already established, it&#39;s done. I like taking that notion and flipping it on its head.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
"There is a long-standing notion in the art world that the technique of painting is already established, it's done. I like taking that notion and flipping it on its head."
&quot;The portrait has been with us for thousands of years, but just because something has been around for a long time, does not mean a whole new idea can&#39;t also come from it. &lt;br /&gt;
"The portrait has been with us for thousands of years, but just because something has been around for a long time, does not mean a whole new idea can't also come from it.
&quot;My hope is that this technique will encourage people to take another look at the realm of possibilities that already exist within the art world.&quot;
"My hope is that this technique will encourage people to take another look at the realm of possibilities that already exist within the art world."
Story highlights

  • Artist Alexa Meade creates optical illusions by painting on humans
  • Physical objects and people appear as flattened 2D works of art
  • August 19 is World Photo Day

(CNN)Alexa Meade makes paintings that breathe.

The Los Angeles-based artist creates mind-boggling works of art on a walking, talking canvas: humans.
    ​She paints directly onto the bodies and faces of models, using brushstrokes and shadows to camouflage figures into their background, turning a 3D scene into a 2D image.
    READ: Underwater treasures: 10 stunning vintage photos of the American Dream
    She then captures each incredible illusion in a series of photographs. Her newest collection features actress Dominika Juillet posing for a 12-image calendar series. The project was inspired by vintage American pin-up posters.
    Inspired by shadows

    Meade ​began experimenting with this technique in 2009, and now has 56,000 Instagram fans, and 200,000 Facebook followers.
    READ: How technology is changing the art world
    "I've always been interested in painting on humans, and it was on people that I first began experimenting with highlights and shadows. What I do now is paint a mask of light on top of people, and try to erase depth perception."
    The result is an incredible optical illusion, causing people and physical objects to appear as ​flat 2D works of art.

    Race against the clock

    According to Meade, the most challenging part of creating these works of art, is getting people to stand still.
    Impossible worlds caught on camera
    Impossible worlds caught on camera
    "You're working with another person and you have to factor in their needs, how long can they stay in a certain position, what's comfortable for them, how can you be flexible."
    ​She aims to complete her works​ in a single day.
    READ: Google's new virtual reality paintbrush
    "I spend 8 hours painting the background and clothes, 1 hour painting the model, and then 2 or 3 hours for photography."
    It is in those final few moments that Meade truly feels like an artist.
    "The real artwork comes after the painting -- it's more so within the photography. There is no Photoshop and there is so much spontaneity. It's only once I've captured it all on camera that the artwork really comes to life."
    "The person can only inhabit the art for so long, but in these photos, the art can live forever."
    Meade's latest work, The Meade Museum, opens to public Friday for Art Basel Miami Beach at 918 Lincoln Road.