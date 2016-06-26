Incredible paintings that actually breathe

Photos: Walking, talking, breathing art Artist Alexa Meade paints directly onto humans, painting shadows and highlights onto her models to create an illusion of a flat 2D image. "This was when I saw that my work could have a universal appeal," she explains. In this image, she collaborates with Sheila Vand. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Meade began experimenting with shadows and highlights -- something she notes she has always been inspired by -- on figures in 2009. In a new project, Meade redefines traditional pinups girls for an upcoming calendar. Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.

Each image is created within a day, as the biggest challenge is being able to keep the models standing still for long periods of time. Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.

According to Meade, this race against the clock adds to her inspiration, as it adds an element of spontaneity that creates moments she did previously did not expect. "Any time that I try to overly plan anything, it loses its magic." Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.

Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot. Hide Caption 4 of 20

Meade first paints the background and the clothes -- which takes the longest time -- before painting the models face and body. Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.

The final step is taking the photographs, which she explains is the first moment the artwork really "comes to life." Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.

Her newest collection features a 12-image calendar series inspired by vintage American pin-up posters. Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.

Since then, she has gained a massive following online. Recently, a video one of her models proposing to another went viral. "I even painted the ring box," explains Meade. Actress Dominika Juillet modeled for the shoot.

"It was when I started sharing my work online and these faceless fans who didn't know me were responding positively to my work." Alexa Meade collaborated with actress and performance artist Sheila Vand (pictured) on this project.

Meade credits the online community for giving her confidence in her work. Alexa Meade collaborated with actress and performance artist Sheila Vand (pictured) on this project.

She believes that growing relationship between technology and art has opened a whole new world to artists.

"Technology has been a great thing -- it's opened so many more possibilities, and there are tools available now that we never imagined before."

But she acknowledges that her work goes against the grain of current trends in the technology and art industries.

"You'll see a growing interest in creating 3D works from a 2D image. My work does the opposite, it creates a flat image from something real -- but at the same time I incorporating technology into it."

It is when she is behind the camera that Meade truly feels like an artist. "The real artwork comes after the painting -- it's more so within the photography."

"The person can only inhabit the art for so long but the art can live forever"

She believes that traditional art forms -- those that existed before technology's influence -- are yet to be explored to their full potential.

"There is a long-standing notion in the art world that the technique of painting is already established, it's done. I like taking that notion and flipping it on its head."

"The portrait has been with us for thousands of years, but just because something has been around for a long time, does not mean a whole new idea can't also come from it.

