How UN peacekeepers failed South Sudan

Matt Wells is the senior adviser on peacekeeping at Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) and author of the report, A Refuge in Flames: The February 17-18 Violence in Malakal POC.

(CNN) The heart of most U.N. peacekeepers' mission includes the protection of civilians -- and it's a mandate that, in light of recent events, the United Nations must do better at fulfilling.

This week, the Security Council received briefings on two investigations into violence that occurred in February in Malakal, South Sudan, at a U.N. base that housed 47,000 displaced people. What did they learn? That despite the heavy presence of U.N. peacekeepers, armed men, including soldiers in military uniforms, were able to enter the camp and attack civilians -- killing at least 30 people and setting ablaze several thousand shelters.

Matt Wells

How the United Nations responds, and in particular whether it follows through on promises to hold peacekeepers accountable for failing to protect, will reveal whether genuine progress is being made toward improving protection for civilians caught in some of the world's worst conflicts.

The failures shown in Malakal by the U.N. Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) -- including a disjointed chain of command, a slow response as violence unfolded and a reluctance to use force to protect civilians -- provide a ready demonstration of the need for all peacekeeping-contributing countries to endorse and implement the Kigali Principles on the Protection of Civilians.