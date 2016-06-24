Breaking News

The next LGBT cause: gun control

By Elizabeth Cohen and John Bonifield, CNN

Updated 3:39 PM ET, Fri June 24, 2016

U.S. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden place flowers at a memorial Thursday, June 16, for the victims of the nightclub shooting in Orlando. At least 49 people were killed in the massacre, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
U.S. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden place flowers at a memorial Thursday, June 16, for the victims of the nightclub shooting in Orlando. At least 49 people were killed in the massacre, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
People remember the victims during a vigil at an LGBT community center in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, June 14.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
People remember the victims during a vigil at an LGBT community center in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, June 14.
Jean Dasilva, left, is comforted by Felipe Soto as they mourn the loss of their friend Javier Jorge-Reyes on June 14. They were visiting a makeshift memorial at Pulse, the gay nightclub where the shooting took place.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
Jean Dasilva, left, is comforted by Felipe Soto as they mourn the loss of their friend Javier Jorge-Reyes on June 14. They were visiting a makeshift memorial at Pulse, the gay nightclub where the shooting took place.
Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, sign a book of condolences at the U.S. Embassy in London on June 14.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, sign a book of condolences at the U.S. Embassy in London on June 14.
A vigil for the Orlando victims is held in New Delhi on June 14.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
A vigil for the Orlando victims is held in New Delhi on June 14.
Thousands gather in Orlando on Monday, June 13, to pay tribute to those who were killed the day before.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
Thousands gather in Orlando on Monday, June 13, to pay tribute to those who were killed the day before.
The Eiffel Tower in Paris is illuminated in rainbow colors on June 13.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
The Eiffel Tower in Paris is illuminated in rainbow colors on June 13.
A woman lights a candle during a vigil in Sydney on June 13.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
A woman lights a candle during a vigil in Sydney on June 13.
Runners pass under half-staff flags at the Washington Monument on June 13.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
Runners pass under half-staff flags at the Washington Monument on June 13.
U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Glyn T. Davies, right, gestures to members of the LGBT community outside the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 13. They were holding a vigil for the victims.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Glyn T. Davies, right, gestures to members of the LGBT community outside the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 13. They were holding a vigil for the victims.
Students in Mumbai, India, light candles near a rangoli, an Indian form of art created on the ground, on June 13.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
Students in Mumbai, India, light candles near a rangoli, an Indian form of art created on the ground, on June 13.
White roses and rainbow flags are displayed in front of the U.S. Embassy in Berlin on June 13.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
White roses and rainbow flags are displayed in front of the U.S. Embassy in Berlin on June 13.
People gather for a vigil in Seoul, South Korea, on June 13.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
People gather for a vigil in Seoul, South Korea, on June 13.
The city of Melbourne posted this image on its Twitter account June 13 "as a mark of respect for those touched by the attack in Orlando. Town Hall is lit in the rainbow #LoveIsLove."
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
The city of Melbourne posted this image on its Twitter account June 13 "as a mark of respect for those touched by the attack in Orlando. Town Hall is lit in the rainbow #LoveIsLove."
Mourners hold an LED sign as they march during a vigil in Dallas on Sunday, June 12.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
Mourners hold an LED sign as they march during a vigil in Dallas on Sunday, June 12.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the musical "Hamilton," delivers a sonnet at the Tony Awards to pay tribute to the Orlando victims.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the musical "Hamilton," delivers a sonnet at the Tony Awards to pay tribute to the Orlando victims.
A rainbow flag flies at half-staff on the Space Needle in Seattle on June 12.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
A rainbow flag flies at half-staff on the Space Needle in Seattle on June 12.
Henry Duong pays tribute during a memorial service in San Diego.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
Henry Duong pays tribute during a memorial service in San Diego.
One World Trade Center is lit in rainbow colors June 12 in New York.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
One World Trade Center is lit in rainbow colors June 12 in New York.
Mourners hold up signs during a vigil in Washington on June 12.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
Mourners hold up signs during a vigil in Washington on June 12.
Mourners gather during a vigil in front of the White House on June 12. President Barack Obama called the mass shooting an "act of terror" in remarks to the nation.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
Mourners gather during a vigil in front of the White House on June 12. President Barack Obama called the mass shooting an "act of terror" in remarks to the nation.
Two women light candles during a vigil in front of the U.S. Embassy in Santiago, Chile, on June 12.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
Two women light candles during a vigil in front of the U.S. Embassy in Santiago, Chile, on June 12.
Mourners observe a moment of silence during a vigil in Atlanta.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
Mourners observe a moment of silence during a vigil in Atlanta.
Ryan Gibson, left, embraces Tabor Winstead during a vigil in Raleigh, North Carolina, on June 12.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
Ryan Gibson, left, embraces Tabor Winstead during a vigil in Raleigh, North Carolina, on June 12.
A man injured in the attack stands with other mourners as they attend a memorial service at an Orlando church.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
A man injured in the attack stands with other mourners as they attend a memorial service at an Orlando church.
Participants in the Los Angeles gay pride parade show their support for the victims on June 12.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
Participants in the Los Angeles gay pride parade show their support for the victims on June 12.
People hold candles near Rome's Colosseum as they take part in a ceremony on June 12.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
People hold candles near Rome's Colosseum as they take part in a ceremony on June 12.
A man places a handprint on a makeshift memorial near the nightclub where the attack took place.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
A man places a handprint on a makeshift memorial near the nightclub where the attack took place.
People gather for a vigil June 12 outside the Stonewall Inn in New York. Stonewall is considered the birthplace of the gay rights movement.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
People gather for a vigil June 12 outside the Stonewall Inn in New York. Stonewall is considered the birthplace of the gay rights movement.
People gather in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to mourn the Orlando victims on June 12.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
People gather in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to mourn the Orlando victims on June 12.
People gather for a vigil near the Beaubourg art center in Paris on June 12.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
People gather for a vigil near the Beaubourg art center in Paris on June 12.
People line up to donate blood at a blood bank in Orlando.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
People line up to donate blood at a blood bank in Orlando.
People show their support for Orlando during the Los Angeles gay pride parade.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
People show their support for Orlando during the Los Angeles gay pride parade.
The Rev. Jeffrey Montoya leads a prayer in Greenfield, Wisconsin, on June 12.
Photos: World reacts to Orlando attack
The Rev. Jeffrey Montoya leads a prayer in Greenfield, Wisconsin, on June 12.
(CNN)The National Rifle Association, often thought of as a powerful, unbeatable special interest group, may have finally met its match.

After the attack this month at a gay nightclub in Orlando -- the deadliest modern mass shooting in the United States -- dozens of LGBTQ groups joined with other organizations in calling for "more stringent checks to keep guns out of dangerous hands."
These groups have quite a good track record: They've fought cohesively and successfully for the right for same-sex couples to marry and for more funding and support for HIV and AIDS research and treatment.
    Before Orlando: The (former) deadliest LGBT attack in U.S. history
    "There's a sense that our community is one that people don't want to mess with because we know how to organize politically and we don't take no for an answer," said Marc Solomon, a political strategist and former national campaign director of the group Freedom to Marry.
    The fight for tighter gun control laws has been an uphill battle, as evidenced by the sit-in at the House and the vote in the Senate against measures intended to strengthen background checks and prevent suspected terrorists from obtaining weapons.
    Heather Thompson, an expert on the history of U.S. social movements, said she thinks it will make a difference if LGBTQ groups become galvanized on gun issues.
    "It's one of the country's most successful social movements of the 20th century," said Thompson, a professor at the University of Michigan.. "By deciding this is going to be their next political issue, an incredible amount of resources, not just financial but human capital, will be going into it."
    She said that for this reason, she thinks history will remember the Orlando shootings as a watershed event in the battle over gun rights.
    "I think this is a new moment, and I don't say that in a Pollyanna-ish way," Thompson said.

    'Armed queers don't get bashed'

    Gregory Angelo, president of the Log Cabin Republicans, a gay conservative group, disagrees.
    "I don't know that this is going to be any grand watershed moment," he said. "Rather than marriage equality being a case study in how to achieve the entire litany of progressive ends, it might well bear out in history to have been a one-off."
    Obama names first national monument to LGBT rights
    He also pointed out that while members of the LGBTQ community unilaterally supported marriage equality and joined together to fight for it, the community has a wide variety of views on gun control.
    For example, a group called the Pink Pistols states on its website that "everyone has the individual right to keep and bear arms as protected by the Second Amendment."
    "We teach queers to shoot," the group writes on its website. "Armed queers don't get bashed."
    A spokeswoman for the NRA pointed to a USA Today article that says membership in the Pink Pistols has "skyrocketed" since the Orlando shooting.
    "We have received an out pouring from people in the LBGT community," Jennifer Baker, the NRA spokeswoman, wrote in an email to CNN. "They understand that in order to protect themselves from the threat of terrorism in the face of government failure they need to arm themselves."

    Fighting out of 'necessity'

    But others point to the large number of LGBTQ groups that signed the document calling for more stringent gun control laws and to the community's track record on fighting for social change.
    "The notion of people dying is something that tragically is not new to our community," said Solomon, principal and national director of Civitas Public Affairs Group, citing hate crimes and the AIDS epidemic.
    "Our community, through necessity, has had to organize and fight."
    As part of that fight, the community has established symbols around which people rally, such as the AIDS Memorial Quilt, as well as protesting techniques and memorable slogans, such as "Silence = Death" and "We're here, we're queer, and we're not going shopping."
    After the massacre this month, Joshuah Thurbee, an educator in Philadelphia, tweeted a rainbow-colored to-do list for the community that he called the "Gay Agenda." He drew a line through through one task, "Legalize gay marriage," and added one at the bottom, "Take down the NRA." His image went viral.
    "I hope it made people chuckle and say 'we should organize and get things done,' " Thurbee said. "For the largest mass shooting to be targeted against our community, it does feel very personal. It does feel super personal."
    Joshuah Thurbee&#39;s image spread quickly after the mass shooting in Orlando.
    Joshuah Thurbee's image spread quickly after the mass shooting in Orlando.
    The community has also developed an "architecture of support," such as gay newspapers, websites and community centers, said James Downs, author of the book "Stand by Me: The Forgotten History of Gay Liberation."
    "After the Orlando shooting, people in the gay community automatically knew where to go to hold vigils: In New York, they went to the Stonewall Inn. In cities all over, they went to the 'gayborhoods,' " said Downs, an associate professor of history at Connecticut College.
    He said other communities might not have that built-in structure and cohesion that allows for people to automatically know where to go after a tragic event.
    "After Sandy Hook happened, you could be a mother in Minnesota who saw what happened in Connecticut and want to do something, but where would you go?" he asked.
    Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, the grass-roots arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, said her group is well-organized, but it welcomes the help from LGBTQ groups. She noted that for years, her group has modeled its political strategy on those used to gain marriage equality.
    She thinks LGBTQ groups will make a difference.
    "If we unite and join forces, we will be unstoppable," she said.

    Aria Hangyu Chen, special to CNN, contributed to this report.