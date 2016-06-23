Breaking News

Behind the scenes of Tim Burton's 'Batman'

Updated 6:42 AM ET, Thu June 23, 2016

Actor Michael Keaton looks into the camera while shooting the blockbuster film &quot;Batman.&quot; It was released on June 23, 1989, and it became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. It made $411.3 million at the box office.
Jack Nicholson, who played the Joker, has makeup applied on set.
The stylish sets helped Anton Furst and Peter Young win the Academy Award for Best Art Direction.
Keaton, left, talks with director Tim Burton. The two had worked together just a year earlier on the dark comedy &quot;Beetlejuice.&quot;
Burton and Nicholson plan out a scene.
Burton was 30 years old when the film was released 27 years ago.
Burton stands on top of the Batmobile at Pinewood Studios in England.
See photos from the set of the 1989 blockbuster "Batman," starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson.