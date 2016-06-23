Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:Behind the scenes of Tim Burton's 'Batman'
Actor Michael Keaton looks into the camera while shooting the blockbuster film "Batman." It was released on June 23, 1989, and it became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. It made $411.3 million at the box office.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
Photos:Behind the scenes of Tim Burton's 'Batman'
Jack Nicholson, who played the Joker, has makeup applied on set.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
Photos:Behind the scenes of Tim Burton's 'Batman'
The stylish sets helped Anton Furst and Peter Young win the Academy Award for Best Art Direction.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Photos:Behind the scenes of Tim Burton's 'Batman'
Keaton, left, talks with director Tim Burton. The two had worked together just a year earlier on the dark comedy "Beetlejuice."
Hide Caption
4 of 7
Photos:Behind the scenes of Tim Burton's 'Batman'
Burton and Nicholson plan out a scene.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
Photos:Behind the scenes of Tim Burton's 'Batman'
Burton was 30 years old when the film was released 27 years ago.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
Photos:Behind the scenes of Tim Burton's 'Batman'
Burton stands on top of the Batmobile at Pinewood Studios in England.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
See photos from the set of the 1989 blockbuster "Batman," starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson.