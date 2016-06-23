Breaking News

It's about to get much easier to find a hotel in Africa

By Phoebe Parke, for CNN

Updated 7:16 AM ET, Tue September 27, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;a href=&quot;http://baraza-zanzibar.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;This beach hotel &lt;/a&gt;is a boutique resort with 30 villas, all with a fusion of Arabic, Swahili and Indian architectural design.
Photos: The best hotels in Africa
Baraza Resort & Spa -- Bwejuu, TanzaniaThis beach hotel is a boutique resort with 30 villas, all with a fusion of Arabic, Swahili and Indian architectural design.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
&lt;a href=&quot;http://thezanzibarcollection.com/home/zanzibar-hotels/baraza-resort-and-spa-zanzibar/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Baraza &lt;/a&gt;encourages its guests to learn more about the local culture. Guests can try cooking Swahili food with the hotel&#39;s chefs and read books on Zanzibar from the library.
Photos: The best hotels in Africa
Baraza Resort & Spa -- Bwejuu, TanzaniaBaraza encourages its guests to learn more about the local culture. Guests can try cooking Swahili food with the hotel's chefs and read books on Zanzibar from the library.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
This &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.luxresorts.com/en/hotel-mauritius/luxbellemare&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;luxury hotel&lt;/a&gt; was revamped by London-based interior designer Kelly Hoppen. It&#39;s well-placed for sea views in the small village of Belle Mare.
Photos: The best hotels in Africa
LUX* Belle Mare -- Belle Mare, Mauritius This luxury hotel was revamped by London-based interior designer Kelly Hoppen. It's well-placed for sea views in the small village of Belle Mare.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Right by the sea, on the eastern seaboard of KwaZulu Natal, South Africa, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.oysterboxhotel.com/book-direct?gclid=CJqgn_b9u80CFWgW0wodMFQOAQ&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;this hotel&lt;/a&gt; is a mix of old and new as a modern refurbishment within view of an lighthouse.
Photos: The best hotels in Africa
The Oyster Box -- Umhlanga Rocks, South AfricaRight by the sea, on the eastern seaboard of KwaZulu Natal, South Africa, this hotel is a mix of old and new as a modern refurbishment within view of an lighthouse.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
The Oyster Box was first turned into a hotel in the 1930s. Today, it offers guests a spa, dining room, bar, surfing and even a wedding chapel.
Photos: The best hotels in Africa
The Oyster Box -- Umhlanga Rocks, South AfricaThe Oyster Box was first turned into a hotel in the 1930s. Today, it offers guests a spa, dining room, bar, surfing and even a wedding chapel.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Safari is the main attraction for guests staying at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.andbeyond.com/ngorongoro-crater-lodge/?gclid=CN3R0Iv-u80CFY4y0wodGLMNuA&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;this hotel&lt;/a&gt; -- the key destinations are Lake Manyara, the Serengeti and the Ngorongoro Crater. The lodge is decorated in the style of a baroque chateau with brocade sofas, gilt mirrors, beaded chandeliers and paneled walls.
Photos: The best hotels in Africa
andBeyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge -- Ngorongoro Conservation Area, TanzaniaSafari is the main attraction for guests staying at this hotel -- the key destinations are Lake Manyara, the Serengeti and the Ngorongoro Crater. The lodge is decorated in the style of a baroque chateau with brocade sofas, gilt mirrors, beaded chandeliers and paneled walls.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.constancehotels.com/en/hotels-resorts/mauritius/le-prince-maurice/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Constance Le Prince Maurice&lt;/a&gt; was built among tropical greenery, the infinity pool and lighting were designed to add to the natural tranquility.
Photos: The best hotels in Africa
Constance Le Prince Maurice - MauritiusConstance Le Prince Maurice was built among tropical greenery, the infinity pool and lighting were designed to add to the natural tranquility.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Features of this Mauritian hotel include a spa, cuisine from international chefs and two 18-hole championship golf courses.
Photos: The best hotels in Africa
Constance Le Prince Maurice - MauritiusFeatures of this Mauritian hotel include a spa, cuisine from international chefs and two 18-hole championship golf courses.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
On one side of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.luxresorts.com/en/hotel-mauritius/luxlemorne?gclid=CK-d0oj9u80CFRG6Gwodb98P8Q&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;this hotel&lt;/a&gt; guests can see the Le Morne mountain, and on the other, miles of sandy beach. The UNESCO World Heritage site is also known for its spectacular sunsets.
Photos: The best hotels in Africa
LUX* Le Morne -- Le Morne, MauritiusOn one side of this hotel guests can see the Le Morne mountain, and on the other, miles of sandy beach. The UNESCO World Heritage site is also known for its spectacular sunsets.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
Baraza Resort &amp; Spa hotel Baraza Resort &amp; Spa hotel inside LUX Belle Mare MauritiusThe Oyster Box HotelThe Oyster Box HotelandBeyond hotel Tanzania Constance Le Prince hotel Constance Le Prince hotel LUX Le Morne

Story highlights

  • Forty-six new hotels are under construction in Africa
  • A further 275 are in the planning phase

(CNN)Looking for a hotel on the African continent? That search is about to get much easier.

Forty-six new hotels were under construction there at the beginning of 2016, according to research group STR, and another 275 are in the planning phase.
    Nigeria is doing most of the building -- as of 2015 the country had 51 new hotel developments in the pipeline, with Morocco a close second with 31 hotels in the works.
    "In a lot of pockets in sub Saharan Africa there's a lack of supply; there are major cities where there is only one or no branded hotels," says Thomas Emanuel, director of business development at STR.
    He says growing economies have fueled this construction.
    Read More
    "There has been growth in many African economies, for example staggering GDP growth in Ethiopia.
    "We're also seeing better inter-connectivity, and a growing middle class who are able to travel and spend and need somewhere to stay. The hotel operators are well aware of the opportunities and are moving in."
    The vast majority of these operators are established international groups, some of which already have hotels in African countries, and are expanding their business there.

    Challenges

    Emanuel says there are, however, also some challenges.
    "We looked at two parts [of Africa] northern Africa and sub Saharan. At the moment northern is performing badly, people are not going to Egypt on holiday, flights are not landing at Sharm [el sheikh.]
    Morocco seems to be guilty by association and tarred with the same brush, he adds, and in sub-Saharan Africa there are also security concerns.
    But Emanuel sees a bright future overall for the African hotel industry.
    "The international brands know what they're doing -- they are going to go to places where they know they can sell hotel bedrooms and they obviously think that Africa is where they can do that."
    A few years ago, former safari firm owner Colin Bell and writer David Bristow set off to find Africa&#39;s most eco-friendly lodges and hotels.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The two South Africans traveled the continent far and wide to separate establishments with watertight green credentials from those merely purporting to have them. A group of nine environmentalists joined them, and together they scored the properties on a scale of one to 10 on factors such as conservation and community effort.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The result was &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://africasfinest.co.za/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Africa&#39;s Finest&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; an exhaustive guide detailing 50 of the most sustainable hotels in sub-Saharan Africa, Seychelles and Madagascar.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;CNN asked the authors to pick their 15 favorite properties, and tell us why they deserved the spot on their list. Click through the gallery to see what they had to say.
    Photos: 15 amazing eco-lodges around Africa
    Greystoke Mahale, TanzaniaA few years ago, former safari firm owner Colin Bell and writer David Bristow set off to find Africa's most eco-friendly lodges and hotels.

    The two South Africans traveled the continent far and wide to separate establishments with watertight green credentials from those merely purporting to have them. A group of nine environmentalists joined them, and together they scored the properties on a scale of one to 10 on factors such as conservation and community effort.

    The result was "Africa's Finest," an exhaustive guide detailing 50 of the most sustainable hotels in sub-Saharan Africa, Seychelles and Madagascar.

    CNN asked the authors to pick their 15 favorite properties, and tell us why they deserved the spot on their list. Click through the gallery to see what they had to say.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 16
    &quot;The Lutzeyer family bought an overused dairy farm in the scrublands of the southern Cape about 20 years ago, &#39;for the view,&#39; admits current patriarch Michael. Today, Grootbos is world-renowned as a botanical wonderland, and the family is using its seemingly bottomless energies and resources on various ecological and social development projects.&quot;
    Photos: 15 amazing eco-lodges around Africa
    Grootbos Private Nature Reserve, South Africa"The Lutzeyer family bought an overused dairy farm in the scrublands of the southern Cape about 20 years ago, 'for the view,' admits current patriarch Michael. Today, Grootbos is world-renowned as a botanical wonderland, and the family is using its seemingly bottomless energies and resources on various ecological and social development projects."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 16
    &quot;The Himba people, who live along the Kunene River, are tending cattle and goats in the Namib Desert with hardly one recognizable modern amenity of possession. It was a female elder of their clan who dared to set up a safari company in the region in order to benefit her people. And so it was, and so it is that Serra Cafema is maybe the most other-worldly safari lodge on the planet.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: 15 amazing eco-lodges around Africa
    Serra Cafema Camp, Namibia"The Himba people, who live along the Kunene River, are tending cattle and goats in the Namib Desert with hardly one recognizable modern amenity of possession. It was a female elder of their clan who dared to set up a safari company in the region in order to benefit her people. And so it was, and so it is that Serra Cafema is maybe the most other-worldly safari lodge on the planet."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 16
    &quot;The Greystoke lodge perches on a beach sandwiched between the waters of Lake Tanganyika and the forested, emerald green Mahale Mountains. This is the number one place in Africa to see chimpanzees. The lodge consists of palm-frond thatching and timbers taken from disused boats on the lake.&quot;
    Photos: 15 amazing eco-lodges around Africa
    Greystoke Mahale"The Greystoke lodge perches on a beach sandwiched between the waters of Lake Tanganyika and the forested, emerald green Mahale Mountains. This is the number one place in Africa to see chimpanzees. The lodge consists of palm-frond thatching and timbers taken from disused boats on the lake."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 16
    &quot;Curious that the last secure stronghold of the black rhino should be found in a harsh, stony desert right on the edge of its environmental tolerance. More amazing is the fact that this place, Damaraland, does not comprise formal game reserves but community conservancies that -- in this case -- are in partnership with Wilderness Safaris.&quot;
    Photos: 15 amazing eco-lodges around Africa
    Desert Rhino Camp, Namibia"Curious that the last secure stronghold of the black rhino should be found in a harsh, stony desert right on the edge of its environmental tolerance. More amazing is the fact that this place, Damaraland, does not comprise formal game reserves but community conservancies that -- in this case -- are in partnership with Wilderness Safaris."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 16
    &quot;Some of the lodges in the Serengeti ecosystem, where an American hedge fund tycoon created a private game reserve, can be described as ostentatiously opulent (a sheik would be happy to sleep in the stables, someone once observed), but the fact that the Grumeti reserve extends the viable migration area by some 150,000 hectares is one of Africa greatest recent conservation successes.&quot;
    Photos: 15 amazing eco-lodges around Africa
    Singita Grumeti, Tanzania"Some of the lodges in the Serengeti ecosystem, where an American hedge fund tycoon created a private game reserve, can be described as ostentatiously opulent (a sheik would be happy to sleep in the stables, someone once observed), but the fact that the Grumeti reserve extends the viable migration area by some 150,000 hectares is one of Africa greatest recent conservation successes."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 16
    &quot;Tucked into a fold of the Soutpansberg Mountains in the far north of the country, Leshiba is a lodge that is of, for and by the people. The place feels as if it grew out of the surrounding rocks and earth. It is set among the foundations of an old Venda village and its owners employed famous Venda artist and sculptor Noria Mabasa to build the lodge. The result was fantastic.&quot;
    Photos: 15 amazing eco-lodges around Africa
    Leshiba Wilderness, South Africa"Tucked into a fold of the Soutpansberg Mountains in the far north of the country, Leshiba is a lodge that is of, for and by the people. The place feels as if it grew out of the surrounding rocks and earth. It is set among the foundations of an old Venda village and its owners employed famous Venda artist and sculptor Noria Mabasa to build the lodge. The result was fantastic."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 16
    &quot;Very often it is the things you don&#39;t see that make all the difference, and so it is with Little Makalolo that sits in big game country of Hwange National Park. Although the lodge itself is all canvas and timber, the fact that the lodge supports not only the surrounding communities but, pretty much keeps the entire national park viable.&quot;
    Photos: 15 amazing eco-lodges around Africa
    Little Makalolo, Zimbabwe"Very often it is the things you don't see that make all the difference, and so it is with Little Makalolo that sits in big game country of Hwange National Park. Although the lodge itself is all canvas and timber, the fact that the lodge supports not only the surrounding communities but, pretty much keeps the entire national park viable."
    Hide Caption
    8 of 16
    &quot;This family-run lodge lies under a riverine canopy on the Boteti River, one of northern Botswana&#39;s so-called &quot;miracle rivers.&quot; The lodge has the lightest of footprints -- its lounge roof is a parachute.&quot;
    Photos: 15 amazing eco-lodges around Africa
    Meno A Kwena, Botswana"This family-run lodge lies under a riverine canopy on the Boteti River, one of northern Botswana's so-called "miracle rivers." The lodge has the lightest of footprints -- its lounge roof is a parachute."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 16
    &quot;Mombo is not only the flagship of Wilderness Safaris, but it has become arguably the most must-visit safari lodge in Africa -- that&#39;s not because it is overly luxurious but because the game viewing there is so exceptional. It is also where, progressively, this safari company rolls out its newest and best environmental practices and technologies.&quot;
    Photos: 15 amazing eco-lodges around Africa
    Mombo Lodge, Botswana"Mombo is not only the flagship of Wilderness Safaris, but it has become arguably the most must-visit safari lodge in Africa -- that's not because it is overly luxurious but because the game viewing there is so exceptional. It is also where, progressively, this safari company rolls out its newest and best environmental practices and technologies."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 16
    &quot;When he saw marginal stock farmers denuding the once game-rich plains of the southern Namib, Windhoek businessman Albi Bruckner began using the so-called family silver buying up denuded farmlands in order to support natural game. Today, Wolwedans Private Game Reserve is one of Namibia&#39;s crown jewels, harboring several safari lodges that comply extremely strict environmental specifications.&quot;
    Photos: 15 amazing eco-lodges around Africa
    Wolwedans Private Game Reserve, Namibia"When he saw marginal stock farmers denuding the once game-rich plains of the southern Namib, Windhoek businessman Albi Bruckner began using the so-called family silver buying up denuded farmlands in order to support natural game. Today, Wolwedans Private Game Reserve is one of Namibia's crown jewels, harboring several safari lodges that comply extremely strict environmental specifications."
    Hide Caption
    11 of 16
    &quot;It could be argued that nature trails have the lightest footprint of all safari options, and none less so than Natureways -- the place is run by the extremely bush-wise James Varden, one of that rare breed of Zimbabwean professional guides who blend bush savvy with an urbane sensibility.&quot;
    Photos: 15 amazing eco-lodges around Africa
    Natureways Canoe Trails, Zambezi River"It could be argued that nature trails have the lightest footprint of all safari options, and none less so than Natureways -- the place is run by the extremely bush-wise James Varden, one of that rare breed of Zimbabwean professional guides who blend bush savvy with an urbane sensibility."
    Hide Caption
    12 of 16
    &quot;When our &#39;Africa&#39;s Finest&#39; book came out, everyone asked us how did we include this lodge since we wrote that it spares no carbon molecule to ensure its guests enjoy &#39;unsurpassed luxury.&#39; To that we answered: &#39;when that lodge feeds 20,000 poor schoolchildren every day of the year, as but one strategy to secure their futures, you can overlook a few generators, rim-flow plunge pools and mini-bars in the interests of the greater good.&#39;&quot;
    Photos: 15 amazing eco-lodges around Africa
    Singita Pamushana Lodge, Zimbabwe"When our 'Africa's Finest' book came out, everyone asked us how did we include this lodge since we wrote that it spares no carbon molecule to ensure its guests enjoy 'unsurpassed luxury.' To that we answered: 'when that lodge feeds 20,000 poor schoolchildren every day of the year, as but one strategy to secure their futures, you can overlook a few generators, rim-flow plunge pools and mini-bars in the interests of the greater good.'"
    Hide Caption
    13 of 16
    &quot;Professional birder Rob Cassidy is a surprisingly mild and amiable host in the jungle. Merely to keep a lodge going here is remarkable, the lodge helps support a vast rainforest reserve as well as the local Ba&#39;aka (Pygmy) communities. The experience is like watching a scintillating all-day wildlife movie.&quot;
    Photos: 15 amazing eco-lodges around Africa
    Sangha Camp, Central African Republic"Professional birder Rob Cassidy is a surprisingly mild and amiable host in the jungle. Merely to keep a lodge going here is remarkable, the lodge helps support a vast rainforest reserve as well as the local Ba'aka (Pygmy) communities. The experience is like watching a scintillating all-day wildlife movie."
    Hide Caption
    14 of 16
    &quot;Remote Africa is a most apt name for the family-run company that operated these two lodges in the Luangwa Valley, far as you like from the madding crowds. These timber, reed and thatch lodges use solar power and bucket showers, and they fund conservation and community projects up and down this very remote and rustic valley deep in the African bush.&quot;
    Photos: 15 amazing eco-lodges around Africa
    Tafika Camp, Zambia"Remote Africa is a most apt name for the family-run company that operated these two lodges in the Luangwa Valley, far as you like from the madding crowds. These timber, reed and thatch lodges use solar power and bucket showers, and they fund conservation and community projects up and down this very remote and rustic valley deep in the African bush."
    Hide Caption
    15 of 16
    &quot;Chad&#39;s Zakouma National Park is a must-see safari destination for travelers with a passion for wildlife and true wildernesses. We recently had the privilege of spending close on two weeks there and were overwhelmed by the entire experience. The wildlife concentrations were astonishing (by next year it will be a &#39;big 5&#39; destination after they have reintroduced black rhino); the birding was the best we&#39;ve seen (way out-performing the greats, like the Okavango) and their whole mobile tented camp experience is world class. But it is the sheer volume of wildlife and their huge herds around every corner that is the real attraction. Camp Nomade can only host around 100 guests per year solely between late December and early April when the waters dry up and the wildlife concentrates around their remaining rivers and floodplains.&quot;
    Photos: 15 amazing eco-lodges around Africa
    Camp Nomade, Chad"Chad's Zakouma National Park is a must-see safari destination for travelers with a passion for wildlife and true wildernesses. We recently had the privilege of spending close on two weeks there and were overwhelmed by the entire experience. The wildlife concentrations were astonishing (by next year it will be a 'big 5' destination after they have reintroduced black rhino); the birding was the best we've seen (way out-performing the greats, like the Okavango) and their whole mobile tented camp experience is world class. But it is the sheer volume of wildlife and their huge herds around every corner that is the real attraction. Camp Nomade can only host around 100 guests per year solely between late December and early April when the waters dry up and the wildlife concentrates around their remaining rivers and floodplains."
    Hide Caption
    16 of 16
    Eco lodge Greystoke MahaleEco lodge Grootbos Private Nature ReserveEco lodge Serra CafemaGreystoke MahaleEco lodges Eco lodge Singita GrumetiEco lodge Leshiba WildernessEco lodge Little Makalolo ZimbabweEco lodge Meno a Kwena 2Eco Mombo Lodge BotswanaEco lodge WolwedansEco Natureways Canoe TrailsEco lodge Singita PamushanaEco lodge Sangha CampEco lodge Tafika and Mwaleshi CampsEco lodges camp nomade