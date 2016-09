Story highlights Forty-six new hotels are under construction in Africa

A further 275 are in the planning phase

(CNN) Looking for a hotel on the African continent? That search is about to get much easier.

Forty-six new hotels were under construction there at the beginning of 2016, according to research group STR, and another 275 are in the planning phase.

Nigeria is doing most of the building -- as of 2015 the country had 51 new hotel developments in the pipeline, with Morocco a close second with 31 hotels in the works.

"In a lot of pockets in sub Saharan Africa there's a lack of supply; there are major cities where there is only one or no branded hotels," says Thomas Emanuel, director of business development at STR

He says growing economies have fueled this construction.

Read More