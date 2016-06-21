Story highlights Kim Kardashian supports Hillary Clinton

Washington (CNN) Kim Kardashian on Tuesday slammed the Senate for failing to pass gun control measures following last week's mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

"The fact that anyone can so easily access guns is so scary & after all of the devastating loss the Senate should have not failed us!!!" the reality TV star tweeted.

After renewed calls for action to curb the availability of firearms from Democratic and some Republican senators last week, all four proposed gun control measures failed to pass the Senate Monday night.

"So sad! The senate voted against background checks being needed to buy guns. So terrorists on fbi's wanted lists can legally still buy guns," she tweeted, adding, "Oh & mentally ill people can buy guns without a background check too."

A measure proposed by Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, who led an impassioned call for action in a nearly 15-hour filibuster last week, would have barred people on the government's no-fly list from purchasing guns. It also included some protections for anyone wrongly placed on the no-fly list.

