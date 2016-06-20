'Finally, we did it!': Cavs' title ends 52 years of Cleveland sports agony

Story highlights On many occasions, Cleveland teams came oh-so-close to glory, but faltered

Cavaliers fans go nuts in Cleveland after team ends 52-year championship drought

(CNN) Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a mob scene unfolded at the corner of E. Fourth St. and Prospect Ave. On this night, there were no strangers among Clevelanders.

Snapping a 52-year championship drought that had loomed like a hex over this sports-mad metropolis of 2 million people, the Cleveland Cavaliers toppled the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in what sports fans will doubtless call "one for the ages."

No, the series wasn't pretty -- the first six games all ended in double-digit wins dictated by home-court advantage -- but those who tuned in for Game 7 got a treat . And judging from footage of elated or slack-jawed fans running through the streets, it appeared the whole city of Cleveland tuned in.

First title in 52 years:✔️

First team to ever come back from a 3-1 deficit:✔️

Lebron's mission to bring a title to Cleveland:✔️

History made — Norton (@TheCnorton19) June 20, 2016

Between the Cavs' Quicken Loans Arena and the Cleveland Public Square, throngs decked out in the Cavs' wine-and-gold colors flooded the streets some 2,500 miles away from the Oakland's Oracle Arena, where LeBron James & Co. had ended Cleveland's ring-less streak.

The fans -- many of them rocking James' No. 23 -- ran, danced, pumped fists, jumped, embraced, cried and gave high fives. They held up shirts that said, "Defend Cleveland" and twirled towels saying, "Cleveland Against the World." At Gateway Plaza, adjacent to the arena, an undulating mass of people with hands raised sang and cheered for their hometown hoopsters.