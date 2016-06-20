Breaking News

'Finally, we did it!': Cavs' title ends 52 years of Cleveland sports agony

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Updated 4:12 PM ET, Sun October 23, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a 52-year championship drought June 19, 2016, when they toppled the Golden State Warriors in a best-of-seven series. With C-Town now anointed NBA champions, let&#39;s look at the cities with two or more &quot;Big Four&quot; sports teams (meaning from the NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL ... sorry, MLS and college sports) that have gone the longest without a title.
Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
The Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a 52-year championship drought June 19, 2016, when they toppled the Golden State Warriors in a best-of-seven series. With C-Town now anointed NBA champions, let's look at the cities with two or more "Big Four" sports teams (meaning from the NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL ... sorry, MLS and college sports) that have gone the longest without a title.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;San Diego:&lt;/strong&gt; The San Diego Chargers last won a championship when they defeated the Boston Patriots in the 1963 AFL Championship. The Bolts got close in 1995 but they were outmatched by the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX. The Padres made it to the World Series in 1984 and 1998 but couldn&#39;t close the deal.
Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
San Diego: The San Diego Chargers last won a championship when they defeated the Boston Patriots in the 1963 AFL Championship. The Bolts got close in 1995 but they were outmatched by the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX. The Padres made it to the World Series in 1984 and 1998 but couldn't close the deal.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Buffalo:&lt;/strong&gt; The Buffalo Bills beat the San Diego Chargers in the 1965 AFL Championship. The Bills have the dubious honor of losing four consecutive Super Bowls, from 1991 to 1994, and while the Sabres made it to the Stanley Cup Final in 1975 and 1999, they came away with no silverware.
Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
Buffalo: The Buffalo Bills beat the San Diego Chargers in the 1965 AFL Championship. The Bills have the dubious honor of losing four consecutive Super Bowls, from 1991 to 1994, and while the Sabres made it to the Stanley Cup Final in 1975 and 1999, they came away with no silverware.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Milwaukee:&lt;/strong&gt; Anchored by Oscar Robertson and Lou Alcindor (now Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Baltimore Bullets in 1971 for their last NBA Championship. They returned to the Finals three years later, only to lose to the Boston Celtics. In baseball, the Brewers went to the World Series in 1982. After winning the first game 10-0, they lost to St. Louis in seven games.
Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
Milwaukee: Anchored by Oscar Robertson and Lou Alcindor (now Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Baltimore Bullets in 1971 for their last NBA Championship. They returned to the Finals three years later, only to lose to the Boston Celtics. In baseball, the Brewers went to the World Series in 1982. After winning the first game 10-0, they lost to St. Louis in seven games.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Charlotte:&lt;/strong&gt; The Charlotte Hornets were founded in 1988 and never won a championship. They left for New Orleans in 2002, and two years later the NBA introduced the Charlotte Bobcats as an expansion team. Still, no trophies. The Carolina Panthers, meanwhile, played their first season in 1995. They made it to the Super Bowl in 2004 and 2016, but they couldn&#39;t come away with the prize.
Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
Charlotte: The Charlotte Hornets were founded in 1988 and never won a championship. They left for New Orleans in 2002, and two years later the NBA introduced the Charlotte Bobcats as an expansion team. Still, no trophies. The Carolina Panthers, meanwhile, played their first season in 1995. They made it to the Super Bowl in 2004 and 2016, but they couldn't come away with the prize.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Cincinnati:&lt;/strong&gt; The Cincinnati Reds last won the World Series in 1990 over the Oakland Athletics. But the Big Red Machine hasn&#39;t made it back. The Bengals had two stellar seasons in the 1980s that ended with Super Bowls berths. But they were dispatched in 1982 and 1989, both times by the 49ers.
Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
Cincinnati: The Cincinnati Reds last won the World Series in 1990 over the Oakland Athletics. But the Big Red Machine hasn't made it back. The Bengals had two stellar seasons in the 1980s that ended with Super Bowls berths. But they were dispatched in 1982 and 1989, both times by the 49ers.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Minneapolis-St. Paul:&lt;/strong&gt; The Minnesota Twins last won a championship when they defeated the Atlanta Braves in the 1991 World Series. The Timberwolves, founded in 1989, have never sniffed a championship, though they claimed a division title in 2004. As for the Vikings, they lost four Super Bowls in the 1970s. In 1998 they looked like the team to beat, but they blew a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead in the NFC Championship. And the Wild, an NHL expansion team in 2000, has never been to the Stanley Cup Final.
Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
Minneapolis-St. Paul: The Minnesota Twins last won a championship when they defeated the Atlanta Braves in the 1991 World Series. The Timberwolves, founded in 1989, have never sniffed a championship, though they claimed a division title in 2004. As for the Vikings, they lost four Super Bowls in the 1970s. In 1998 they looked like the team to beat, but they blew a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead in the NFC Championship. And the Wild, an NHL expansion team in 2000, has never been to the Stanley Cup Final.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Washington:&lt;/strong&gt; The Washington Redskins have not won a championship since their Super Bowl win over the Buffalo Bills in 1992. In more than 100 collective seasons, the MLB&#39;s Nationals, the NBA&#39;s Wizards and the NHL&#39;s Capitals have claimed a grand total of one title -- in 1978, when the Wizards were the Bullets. The Caps came close in 1998, but no cigar. That&#39;s OK: the Redskins have five trophies (three in the Super Bowl era) to hold the city over.
Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
Washington: The Washington Redskins have not won a championship since their Super Bowl win over the Buffalo Bills in 1992. In more than 100 collective seasons, the MLB's Nationals, the NBA's Wizards and the NHL's Capitals have claimed a grand total of one title -- in 1978, when the Wizards were the Bullets. The Caps came close in 1998, but no cigar. That's OK: the Redskins have five trophies (three in the Super Bowl era) to hold the city over.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Toronto:&lt;/strong&gt; The Toronto Blue Jays won back-to-back World Series in 1992 and 1993, but after dispatching the Philadelphia Phillies in 1993, it has been crickets. Despite rapper Drake&#39;s most ardent wishes, the Raptors haven&#39;t been to the NBA Finals in their 20-plus years of existence. And while the Maple Leafs have 13 Stanley Cups, the last came in 1967.
Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
Toronto: The Toronto Blue Jays won back-to-back World Series in 1992 and 1993, but after dispatching the Philadelphia Phillies in 1993, it has been crickets. Despite rapper Drake's most ardent wishes, the Raptors haven't been to the NBA Finals in their 20-plus years of existence. And while the Maple Leafs have 13 Stanley Cups, the last came in 1967.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Houston:&lt;/strong&gt; The Houston Rockets lifted back-to-back championship trophies in 1994 and 1995, when the beastly Hakeem Olajuwon led Clutch City to two titles during the Michael Jordan-less NBA era. As for the rest of the city, meh. The Astros made it to the World Series in 2005 but lost to the Chicago White Sox. And while the Oilers won two AFL championships in 1960 and 1961, the Texans haven&#39;t been to a Super Bowl since they were founded in 2002.
Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
Houston: The Houston Rockets lifted back-to-back championship trophies in 1994 and 1995, when the beastly Hakeem Olajuwon led Clutch City to two titles during the Michael Jordan-less NBA era. As for the rest of the city, meh. The Astros made it to the World Series in 2005 but lost to the Chicago White Sox. And while the Oilers won two AFL championships in 1960 and 1961, the Texans haven't been to a Super Bowl since they were founded in 2002.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Atlanta:&lt;/strong&gt; The Atlanta Braves have not brought home the Commissioner&#39;s Trophy since 1995, when they defeated the Cleveland Indians. Omitting the strike-shortened 1994 season, this was during a run of 14 straight division titles that saw them make the World Series five times. The city has twice seen lackluster hockey teams shipped to Canada, the Falcons have been to the Super Bowl exactly once, and the Hawks haven&#39;t won an NBA title since they were in St. Louis. That was 1958.
Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
Atlanta: The Atlanta Braves have not brought home the Commissioner's Trophy since 1995, when they defeated the Cleveland Indians. Omitting the strike-shortened 1994 season, this was during a run of 14 straight division titles that saw them make the World Series five times. The city has twice seen lackluster hockey teams shipped to Canada, the Falcons have been to the Super Bowl exactly once, and the Hawks haven't won an NBA title since they were in St. Louis. That was 1958.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Nashville:&lt;/strong&gt; Nashville has yet to bring home a major championship. The Predators of the NHL and the Titans of the NFL both kicked off their inaugural seasons in the late &#39;90s -- the Predators as an expansion team and the Titans after relocating from Houston. The closest either team came to silverware was 2000, when the Titans lost the Super Bowl to the St. Louis Rams. You may recall wide receiver Kevin Dyson stretching, reaching, wishing -- but ultimately coming less than a yard shy of a title.
Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
Nashville: Nashville has yet to bring home a major championship. The Predators of the NHL and the Titans of the NFL both kicked off their inaugural seasons in the late '90s -- the Predators as an expansion team and the Titans after relocating from Houston. The closest either team came to silverware was 2000, when the Titans lost the Super Bowl to the St. Louis Rams. You may recall wide receiver Kevin Dyson stretching, reaching, wishing -- but ultimately coming less than a yard shy of a title.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
23 NBA finals 061901 longest championship droughts San Diego Chargers02 longest championship droughts Bufflao Bills03 longest championship droughts Milwaukee Bucks04 longest championship droughts Charlotte Hornets05 longest championship droughts Cincinnati Reds06 longest championship droughts Minnesota Twins07 longest championship droughts Washington Redskins08 longest championship droughts Toronto Blue Jays09 longest championship droughts Houston Rockets10 longest championship droughts Atlanta Braves11 longest championship droughts Tennessee Titans

Story highlights

  • On many occasions, Cleveland teams came oh-so-close to glory, but faltered
  • Cavaliers fans go nuts in Cleveland after team ends 52-year championship drought

(CNN)Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a mob scene unfolded at the corner of E. Fourth St. and Prospect Ave. On this night, there were no strangers among Clevelanders.

Snapping a 52-year championship drought that had loomed like a hex over this sports-mad metropolis of 2 million people, the Cleveland Cavaliers toppled the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in what sports fans will doubtless call "one for the ages."
    No, the series wasn't pretty -- the first six games all ended in double-digit wins dictated by home-court advantage -- but those who tuned in for Game 7 got a treat. And judging from footage of elated or slack-jawed fans running through the streets, it appeared the whole city of Cleveland tuned in.
    Between the Cavs' Quicken Loans Arena and the Cleveland Public Square, throngs decked out in the Cavs' wine-and-gold colors flooded the streets some 2,500 miles away from the Oakland's Oracle Arena, where LeBron James & Co. had ended Cleveland's ring-less streak.
    The fans -- many of them rocking James' No. 23 -- ran, danced, pumped fists, jumped, embraced, cried and gave high fives. They held up shirts that said, "Defend Cleveland" and twirled towels saying, "Cleveland Against the World." At Gateway Plaza, adjacent to the arena, an undulating mass of people with hands raised sang and cheered for their hometown hoopsters.
    Read More
    "Believe It!" cried the front page of The Plain Dealer, above a broadsheet-long photo of star LeBron James weeping and holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy like an infant.
    "It's over," read the caption. "OK, Cleveland sports fans, take a deep breath, then say those two words -- it's over."

    Long, sad road to glory

    For decades Cleveland sports teams had come oh-so-close, only to see daggers thrust through their hearts.
    Many of the plays that have sunk the city's hopes over the years go by two-word nicknames that might not mean much to casual sports fans. But to a Clevelander, they can incite heartbreak:
    -- "The Drive": In the 1986 AFC Championship game, Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway marched his team 98 yards in five minutes to erase a seven-point Cleveland Browns lead with just seconds left in the game. To overtime they went, where Denver prevailed on a field goal, 23-20.
    -- "The Fumble": The following year, the Browns came so close again. With just over a minute left in the 1987 AFC Championship game, Bernie Kosar handed off to running back Earnest Byner, who seemed destined for the end zone as he barreled through a hole off left tackle. Yards shy of paydirt, Denver's Jeremiah Castille got a hand on the rock and it tumbled to the ground. The Broncos recovered for the 38-33 win and their second-straight Super Bowl berth.
    -- "The shot": Michael Jordan ended many a championship dream, but his snuffing of the Cavaliers' hopes in the 1989 Eastern Conference playoffs was where he first made a name for buzzer beaters. The Cavs had owned the Bulls all season and were the third seed in the playoffs. Down 100-99 in Game 1 with mere seconds left, Jordan did what he would do time and again. Double-teamed by Craig Ehlo and Larry Nance, he rose for a jumper and hung there like a scene out of "The Matrix." As gravity took its toll on Ehlo, Jordan released the game winner. The Bulls went on to win the series 4-1.
    -- "The catch": OK, sure, there have been lots of momentous catches, but for our purposes, Dwight Clark and Odell Beckham Jr. can go away. In 1954, the Cleveland Indians were facing the New York Giants in Game 1 of the World Series. It was 2-2 in the eighth inning when Vic Wertz hammered one to the wall with two runners on base. Historians say it would've been a home run in many parks, but not the Polo Grounds. Willie Mays hauled butt to the warning track and made an over-the-shoulder breadbasket catch, before hurling the ball back to the infield to stop the runner on second from making it home. The Giants scored three runs in the tenth en route to sweeping the Indians.
    (There's also "The Move," "The Decision" and "The Curse of Rocky Colavito," but if we keep detailing how Cleveland fans have had their hearts crushed, we might run out of Internet.)

    Not just any win

    The way in which the Cavaliers won the title served only to stoke the faithful's glee. The Cavs didn't just win: They beat a juggernaut that had set a franchise record with 73 regular-season wins; they smothered back-to-back league MVP Stephen Curry, holding him to 40% shooting; they came back from a 3-to-1 series deficit, the 11th team ever to do so and the first to do it in the NBA Finals; and they took Game 7 in Golden State's house -- the first road Game 7 Finals win since the Washington Bullets' 1978 win over the Seattle Supersonics.
    The win came after several minutes of clumsy basketball by both teams. The game had gone back-and-forth for the first 47 minutes, with neither team establishing any dominance. But when the Cavs' Kyrie Irving let a three-pointer fly in Curry's face, it rang true, breaking an 89-89 tie with 53 seconds remaining.
    You knew it was going to be a big deal as soon as Curry hoisted up a brick with seconds left. It clanked off the rim, as so many of his shots in the series had.
    Even with Marreese Speights collecting the rebound and floating to the corner for another three-point try, you could see the Cavs' bench standing -- teeming, giddy -- waiting to rush the floor for this historic moment. Speights' shot was long, and within seconds, the court was covered in Cleveland faithful.
    "Our fans, they ride or die, no matter what's been going on, no matter the Browns, the Indians, the Cavs and so on, and all other sports teams," James told reporters. "They continue to support us. And for us to be able to end this, end this drought, our fans deserve it. They deserve it. And it was for them."
    In the streets of Cleveland, it was evident that any lingering bad blood over James abandoning the city in 2010 for the Miami Heat was long gone. James was born in nearby Akron and had been a hero in Cleveland until he announced live on ESPN six years ago that he was "taking my talents to South Beach." Spurned Cavs fans took to the streets to burn James' jersey in effigy. They decried him as "LeBum" -- actually, they put "Le" before a litany of pejoratives -- and owner Dan Gilbert changed the price of James Fathead decals to $17.41 (the year traitor Benedict Arnold was born).

    'Cleveland needs nice things'

    But now, no Clevelander appears to remember any of that.
    "It's wonderful!" said one fan.
    Another crowed, "Finally, we did it! My city, Cleveland, is finally champions!"
    Echoing James, another said, "Cleveland deserves this. We've waited so long. Cleveland needs nice things."
    Former Cleveland Brown and Hall of Famer James Brown, who ran for 114 yards in the city's last championship -- a 27-0 win over the Baltimore Colts in 1964, three years before the first Super Bowl -- dished out accolades as well.
    "What a great night and moment for the city of Cleveland. Congratulations to the entire @cavs organization for bringing it home," he tweeted.

    CNN's Andy Scholes contributed to this report.