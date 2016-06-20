Who is Jared Kushner?

Story highlights Jared Kushner has kept a relatively low-profile despite amassing billions of dollars in properties

Throughout 2016, his role as political operative for his father-in-law has grown substantially

This story is an update of a report CNN did over the summer reflecting the changes in Jared Kushner's role in his father-in-law's political organization in the wake of Donald Trump winning the election.

New York (CNN) News this week that Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is at the center of the infighting inside the President-elect's transition team highlights the larger role Kushner has carved out for himself since the campaign trail.

The 35-year-old businessman-turned-political operative has had a crucial role in his father-in-law's incoming presidency and that is only expected to increase. A source with knowledge of this situation told CNN Tuesday that Kushner could likely end up with a top national security clearance as a key adviser to his father-in-law, a position which is expected for him.

While Trump has shared much of the spotlight with his adult children, Donald Jr., Eric and Kushner's wife, Ivanka, the real estate mogul has also taken time publicly express his appreciation for the role his son-in-law has played largely behind the scenes.

As he wrapped up the Republican nomination after a crucial victory in Indiana's primary earlier this year, Donald Trump singled out Kushner for praise, immediately after thanking his top campaign staffers, including then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, then-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and spokeswoman Hope Hicks.

"Honestly, Jared is a very successful real estate person, but I actually think he likes politics more than he likes real estate. And he is very good at politics," Trump said.

Read More