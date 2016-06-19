(CNN) Cuba's capital, Havana, boasts one of the world's most significant but frequently overlooked treasure troves of Art Deco architecture.

Successfully integrating architecture, interior design, fashion and visual arts, this decorative trend had a wide-reaching influence on the Caribbean island.

Spanning the Roaring '20s and extending into the Depression-ridden 1930s, Art Deco came to epitomize all the glamor, opulence, freedom and hedonism of the post-World War I Jazz Age.

Art Deco's aesthetic is defined by smooth lines, geometric shapes, new materials and bright, sometimes gaudy colours.

In Cuba, the rule of twice-elected president Gen. Gerardo Machado (1925-1933) witnessed the greatest flowering of the movement.

