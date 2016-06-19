Story highlights Nico Rosberg wins inaugural race in Baku

Dominates from start off pole

Lewis Hamilton only fifth

Sebastian Vettel second for Ferrari

(CNN) Nico Rosberg turned the inaugural F1 race in Baku to a triumphant procession Sunday to extend his lead in the title race over frustrated Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

The German was never headed after taking the lead from pole and had a big cushion over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in second place. Sergio Perez of Mexico took the final podium spot for Force India.

Lewis Hamilton endured a struggle in Baku after starting from 10th on the grid.

Both Hamilton and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen in fourth fell foul of the new 2016 rules which restrict the information that can be given to drivers over the team radio.

