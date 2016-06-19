Breaking News

Why we're obsessed with building tall

By David Nicholson-Cole, The Conversation

Updated 10:05 PM ET, Tue October 18, 2016

A new tall tower has broken ground in New York City. Named the One Vanderbilt Avenue tower, the building is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox architects, and construction officially started today. At 1,401 feet tall, upon completion it will be the second tallest building in New York after the One World Trade Center.
Height: 427m (1,401ft)
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox
One Vanderbilt Avenue, New YorkA new tall tower has broken ground in New York City. Named the One Vanderbilt Avenue tower, the building is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox architects, and construction officially started today. At 1,401 feet tall, upon completion it will be the second tallest building in New York after the One World Trade Center.

Height: 427m (1,401ft)
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox
A new megatall skyscraper will dominate the Dubai skyline. Currently unnamed -- 'The Tower', as it's being referred to by its developers for now -- will be built on the Dubai Creek Harbour, and will be 100m taller than Dubai's Burj Khalifa -- a skyscraper that is currently the tallest building in the world. Megatall buildings are defined by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) as a builidng over 600 meters (1,968 feet) in height.
Height: 928m (3,044ft)
Architect: Santiago Calatrava
The Tower, Dubai, United Arab EmiratesA new megatall skyscraper will dominate the Dubai skyline. Currently unnamed -- 'The Tower', as it's being referred to by its developers for now -- will be built on the Dubai Creek Harbour, and will be 100m taller than Dubai's Burj Khalifa -- a skyscraper that is currently the tallest building in the world. Megatall buildings are defined by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) as a builidng over 600 meters (1,968 feet) in height.
Height: 928m (3,044ft)
Architect: Santiago Calatrava
The expected completion date for the structure is 2020.
Height: 928m (3,044ft)
Architect: Santiago Calatrava
The Tower, Dubai, UAEThe expected completion date for the structure is 2020.

Height: 928m (3,044ft)
Architect: Santiago Calatrava
The building will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. One deck will offer a 360-degree view of the city.
Height: 928m (3,044ft)
Architect: Santiago Calatrava
The Tower, Dubai, UAEThe building will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. One deck will offer a 360-degree view of the city.

Height: 928m (3,044ft)
Architect: Santiago Calatrava
Currently world's tallest building, since it was completed in 2010, is the Burj Khalifa. It stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest competitor.
Height: 828m (2717ft)
Floors: 163
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAECurrently world's tallest building, since it was completed in 2010, is the Burj Khalifa. It stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest competitor.

Height: 828m (2717ft)
Floors: 163
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Another threat to the Burj Khalifa's tallest building title is the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. The tower is currently under construction and due to top out at 1,000 meters at a cost of $1.23 billion.
Height: 3,280ft
Architect: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
Jeddah Tower, Saudi ArabiaAnother threat to the Burj Khalifa's tallest building title is the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. The tower is currently under construction and due to top out at 1,000 meters at a cost of $1.23 billion.

Height: 3,280ft
Architect: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
In Feburary, a proposal for a mile-high tower in Tokyo was revealed.
Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)
Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, JapanIn Feburary, a proposal for a mile-high tower in Tokyo was revealed.
Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)
Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
The 1,600 meter tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay.
Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)
Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, JapanThe 1,600 meter tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay.

Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)
Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
In December 2015, plans were unveiled for the 1 Undershaft -- a 300m tall building that could become the City of London's tallest building.
Height: 300m (984ft)
Floors: 73
Architect: Aroland Holdings
1 Undershaft, London, UKIn December 2015, plans were unveiled for the 1 Undershaft -- a 300m tall building that could become the City of London's tallest building.
Height: 300m (984ft)
Floors: 73
Architect: Aroland Holdings
1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's tallest building, The Shard, which is 9.6 meters taller.
Height: 300m (984ft)
Floors: 73
Architect: Aroland Holdings
1 Undershaft, London, UK1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's tallest building, The Shard, which is 9.6 meters taller.

Height: 300m (984ft)
Floors: 73
Architect: Aroland Holdings
432 Park Avenue, the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015, recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world.
Height: 425.5m (1396ft)
Floors: 85
Architect: Rafael Vinoly, SLCE Architects, LLP
432 Park Avenue, New York, U.S.432 Park Avenue, the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015, recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world.

Height: 425.5m (1396ft)
Floors: 85
Architect: Rafael Vinoly, SLCE Architects, LLP
Completed in 2015, Asia's tallest building surpasses the Shanghai World Financial Center and the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai's Pudong district. Estimated to cost $2.4 billion, its completion marked the end of a project in the financial district stretching back to 1993.
Height: 632m (2073ft)
Floors: 128
Architect: Jun Xia, Gensler
Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China
Completed in 2015, Asia's tallest building surpasses the Shanghai World Financial Center and the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai's Pudong district. Estimated to cost $2.4 billion, its completion marked the end of a project in the financial district stretching back to 1993.

Height: 632m (2073ft)
Floors: 128
Architect: Jun Xia, Gensler
Situated close to the Grand Mosque of the holy city of Mecca, the tower complex is one part of the $15 billion King Abdulaziz Endowment Project, seeking to modernize Mecca and accommodate the ever-growing number of pilgrims.
Height: 601m (1972ft)
Floors: 120
Architect: Dar Al-Handasah Architects
Mecca Royal Clock Tower Hotel, Mecca, Saudi ArabiaSituated close to the Grand Mosque of the holy city of Mecca, the tower complex is one part of the $15 billion King Abdulaziz Endowment Project, seeking to modernize Mecca and accommodate the ever-growing number of pilgrims.

Height: 601m (1972ft)
Floors: 120
Architect: Dar Al-Handasah Architects
Known as the "Freedom Tower," One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. It's the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to Forbes.
Height: 541.3m (1776 ft)
Floors: 94
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
One World Trade Center, New York, U.S.Known as the "Freedom Tower," One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. It's the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to Forbes.

Height: 541.3m (1776 ft)
Floors: 94
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
The first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, the world's tallest building between March 2004 and March 2010 is also one of the greenest -- certified LEED platinum in 2011. Designed to withstand the elements, including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds, Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.
Height: 508m (1667ft)
Floors: 101
Architect: C.Y. Lee & Partners
Taipei 101, Taipei, TaiwanThe first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, the world's tallest building between March 2004 and March 2010 is also one of the greenest -- certified LEED platinum in 2011. Designed to withstand the elements, including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds, Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.

Height: 508m (1667ft)
Floors: 101
Architect: C.Y. Lee & Partners
Construction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it completed in 2008, including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.
Height: 492m (1614.17ft)
Floors: 101
Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox
Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai, ChinaConstruction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it completed in 2008, including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.

Height: 492m (1614.17ft)
Floors: 101
Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox
Hong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped, and the International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper.
Height: 484m (1588ft)
Floors: 108
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox
International Commerce Center, Hong Kong, ChinaHong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped, and the International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper.

Height: 484m (1588ft)
Floors: 108
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox
The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world. Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours.
Height: 451.9m (1483ft)
Floors: 88
Architect: Cesar Pelli
Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaThe joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world. Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours.

Height: 451.9m (1483ft)
Floors: 88
Architect: Cesar Pelli
The architects behind the Burj Khalifa are also responsible for the world's tenth tallest building. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill's Zifeng Tower in Nanjing completed in January 2010 and sits just above the Willis Tower (previously the Sears Tower) in the rankings, eclipsing the SOM-designed Chicago icon by a mere 7.9 meters (26 ft).
Height: 450m (1476ft)
Floors: 66
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Zifeng Tower, Nanjing, ChinaThe architects behind the Burj Khalifa are also responsible for the world's tenth tallest building. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill's Zifeng Tower in Nanjing completed in January 2010 and sits just above the Willis Tower (previously the Sears Tower) in the rankings, eclipsing the SOM-designed Chicago icon by a mere 7.9 meters (26 ft).

Height: 450m (1476ft)
Floors: 66
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Completed in March 2016, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul's first supertall skyscraper, and is currently the sixth tallest building in the world.
Height: 556 meters (1824 feet)
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Lotte World Tower, Seoul, South KoreaCompleted in March 2016, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul's first supertall skyscraper, and is currently the sixth tallest building in the world.

Height: 556 meters (1824 feet)
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
A hotel and office hybrid, this straightforward supertall building by Wong Tung & Partners in Hunan Province's booming capital city is expected to be completed by 2017.
Height: 452 metres (1,482 ft)
Architect: Wong Tung & Partners
Changsha IFS Tower, Changsha, ChinaA hotel and office hybrid, this straightforward supertall building by Wong Tung & Partners in Hunan Province's booming capital city is expected to be completed by 2017.

Height: 452 metres (1,482 ft)
Architect: Wong Tung & Partners
The Suzhou IFS is two meters shy of the Changsha tower.
Height: 450 meters (1476 feet)
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Suzhou IFS, Suzhou, ChinaThe Suzhou IFS is two meters shy of the Changsha tower.
Height: 450 meters (1476 feet)
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
The World One skyscraper in Mumbai will be as tall as the Willis Tower, the second tallest building in North America, and will be one of the world's tallest residential structures.
Height: 442 meters (1450 feet)
Architect: Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
World One, Mumbai, IndiaThe World One skyscraper in Mumbai will be as tall as the Willis Tower, the second tallest building in North America, and will be one of the world's tallest residential structures.

Height: 442 meters (1450 feet)
Architect: Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
This design mimics and simplifies the neo-Gothic spires of an earlier skyscraper boom, à la the Woolworth and Empire State Buildings.
Height: 383 meters (1,257 ft)
Architect: Dennis Lau & Ng Chun Man Architects & Engineers
Nanning Logan Century 1, Nanning, ChinaThis design mimics and simplifies the neo-Gothic spires of an earlier skyscraper boom, à la the Woolworth and Empire State Buildings.
Height: 383 meters (1,257 ft)
Architect: Dennis Lau & Ng Chun Man Architects & Engineers
Kohn Pedersen Fox is back with this 90-story residential building. Zigzagging cuts in the curtain-wall break up the monotony of yet another boxy tower.
Height: 372 metres (1,220 ft)
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox
Three Sixty West Tower B, Mumbai, IndiaKohn Pedersen Fox is back with this 90-story residential building. Zigzagging cuts in the curtain-wall break up the monotony of yet another boxy tower.

Height: 372 metres (1,220 ft)
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox
Story highlights

  • Historic buildings like the Pyramids of Giza are dwarfed by modern skyscrapers
  • The Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia -- set to open in 2020 -- will reach one kilometer high
  • The current zeal for tall skyscrapers can be traced back to the early 20th century

David Nicholson-Cole is and assistant professor in Architecture at the University of Nottingham. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.

(CNN)From the legendary Tower of Babel to the iconic Burj Khalifa, humans have always aspired to build to ever greater heights. Over the centuries, we have constructed towering edifices to celebrate our culture, promote our cities -- or simply to show off.

Historically, tall structures were the preserve of great rulers, religions and empires. For instance, the Great Pyramids of Giza -- built to house the tomb of Pharaoh Khufu -- once towered over 145 meters high. It was the tallest man-made structure for nearly 4,000 years, before being overtaken by the 160-meter-tall Lincoln Cathedral in the 14th century. Other edifices, such as Tibet's Potala Palace (the traditional home of the Dalai Lama), or the monasteries of Athos were constructed atop mountains or rocky outcrops, to bring them even closer to the heavens.
    Read: Plans for underwater 'oceanscraper' revealed
    Yet these grand historical efforts are dwarfed by the skyscrapers of the 20th and 21st centuries. London's Shard looms at 310 meters tall at its fractured tip -- but it's made to look small by the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, which stands at more than 828 meters. And both these behemoths will be left in the shadows by the Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Originally planned by architect Adrian Smith to reach 1,600 meters, the tower is now likely to reach one kilometer high, once it's completed in 2020.
    So how did we make this great leap upwards?
    Ingredients for success

    Rain makers and sunken Central Park, are these the skylines of the future?
    Future skylines: 2016 eVolo Skyscraper Competition
    We can trace our answer back to the 1880s, when the first generation of skyscrapers appeared in Chicago and New York. The booming insurance businesses of the mid-19th century were among the first enterprises to exploit the technological advancements, which made tall buildings possible.
    Constructed in the aftermath of the great fire of 1871, Chicago's Home Insurance building -- completed in 1884 by William Le Baron Jenney -- is widely considered to be the first tall building of the industrial era, at 12 stories high.
    Read: Tokyo's ambitious mile-high skyscraper
    Architects Louis Sullivan and Dankmar Adler first coined the term "tall office building" in 1896, drawing on the architectural precedent of Italy's Renaissance palazzi. His definition denoted that the first two stories are given over to the entrance way and retail activity, with a service basement below, repeated stories above and a cornice or attic story to finish the building at the top. Vertical ducts unite the building with power, heat and circulation. This specification still holds good today.
    The American technological revolution of 1880 to 1890 saw a burst of creativity that produced a wave of new inventions that helped architects to build higher than ever before: Bessemer steel, formed into I-sections in the new rolling mills enabled taller and more flexible frame design than the cast iron of the previous era; the newly patented sprinkler head allowed buildings to escape the strict, 23-meter height limit, which was imposed to control the risk of fire; and the patenting of AC electricity allowed elevators to be electrically powered and rise to ten or more stories.
    This floating wooden pavilion is the Pavillion of Reflections in Zurich. It was revealed as part of Manifesta, an annual contemporary art biennial.
    Wooden skyscrapersThis floating wooden pavilion is the Pavillion of Reflections in Zurich. It was revealed as part of Manifesta, an annual contemporary art biennial.
    The wooden structure is a collaborative project between 30 architecture students from ETH in Zurich and design firm Studio Tom Emerson.
    Wooden skyscrapersThe wooden structure is a collaborative project between 30 architecture students from ETH in Zurich and design firm Studio Tom Emerson.
    Described as an "urban island," the floating structure is intended for leisurely use, and features an open-air cinema.
    Wooden skyscrapersDescribed as an "urban island," the floating structure is intended for leisurely use, and features an open-air cinema.
    The "Sida Vid Sida" ("side by side") building is a proposed project by Swedish architects White Arkitekter.
    Wooden skyscrapersThe "Sida Vid Sida" ("side by side") building is a proposed project by Swedish architects White Arkitekter.
    The proposed design won an architecture competition in the city of Skelleftea. There were 55 entries from 10 countries.
    Wooden skyscrapersThe proposed design won an architecture competition in the city of Skelleftea. There were 55 entries from 10 countries.
    The design was selected for its use of wood as a building material, as it pays tribute to Skelletea's rich local timber industry.
    Wooden skyscrapersThe design was selected for its use of wood as a building material, as it pays tribute to Skelletea's rich local timber industry.
    The building is expected to be completed in 2019.
    Wooden skyscrapersThe building is expected to be completed in 2019.
    Oakwood Tower is a proposed structure by PLP Architecture and Cambridge University's Department of Architecture.
    Wooden skyscrapersOakwood Tower is a proposed structure by PLP Architecture and Cambridge University's Department of Architecture.
    At 80 stories high, it would be London's first wooden skyscraper, and another addition to the growing trend for structures made entirely of timber.
    Wooden skyscrapersAt 80 stories high, it would be London's first wooden skyscraper, and another addition to the growing trend for structures made entirely of timber.
    The Forte in Melbourne was completed in 2012, and is a 10-story structure built entirely of wood.
    Wooden skyscrapersThe Forte in Melbourne was completed in 2012, and is a 10-story structure built entirely of wood.
    For two years, the 104-foot tall structure was the tallest wooden building in the world.
    Wooden skyscrapersFor two years, the 104-foot tall structure was the tallest wooden building in the world.
    That title was soon taken by the Treet in Norway.
    Wooden skyscrapersThat title was soon taken by the Treet in Norway.
    Treet was completed in 2014, and is 14 stories tall.
    Wooden skyscrapersTreet was completed in 2014, and is 14 stories tall.
    The Wood Innovation and Design Center (WIDC) is located in the province of British Columbia in Canada.
    Wooden skyscrapersThe Wood Innovation and Design Center (WIDC) is located in the province of British Columbia in Canada.
    The building is a hub for wooden design education and research.
    Wooden skyscrapersThe building is a hub for wooden design education and research.
    In Bali, the 18-home Green Village is constructed almost entirely of bamboo.
    Wooden skyscrapersIn Bali, the 18-home Green Village is constructed almost entirely of bamboo.
    "This is the future. It's pure architecture ... to breathe fresh air and touch nature, that's everything," says architect Defit Wijaya.
    Wooden skyscrapers"This is the future. It's pure architecture ... to breathe fresh air and touch nature, that's everything," says architect Defit Wijaya.
    CRG Architects proposed a skyscraper made entirely of bamboo at the World Architecture Festival in 2015.
    Wooden skyscrapersCRG Architects proposed a skyscraper made entirely of bamboo at the World Architecture Festival in 2015.
    Bamboo was recently recognized by the United Nations as a green building material that can help combat climate change.
    Wooden skyscrapersBamboo was recently recognized by the United Nations as a green building material that can help combat climate change.
    Early tall buildings contained offices. The typewriter, telephone and US universal postal system also appeared in this decade, and they revolutionized office work and enabled administration to be concentrated in individual highrise buildings within a city's business district.
    Changes in urban life also encouraged the switch to taller, higher-density facilities. Street trams, subways and elevated rail links provided the means to deliver hundreds of workers to a single urban location, decades before the European motor car appeared on American streets and reshaped urban form away from the city grid.
    Read: World welcomes 100th mammoth skyscraper
    Apart from a few high rise mansion blocks around Central Park, New York, the terraced house reigned supreme in the crowded cities of the pre motor car age, such as Paris, London, and Manhattan, and evolved to nine stories in ultra dense Hong Kong.
    Early office towers filled their city blocks entirely, with buildings enclosing a large light and air-well, as an squared U, O or H shape. This permitted natural light and ventilation within the building, but didn't provide any public spaces. Chicago imposed a height limit of 40 meters in 1893, but New York raced ahead with large and tall blocks. Many of these, such as the Singer, Woolworth, MetLife and Chrysler buildings, tapered off with "campanile" towers, battling to be tallest in the world.

    Second-generation giants

    Shifting skylines: The 9 new buildings set to define cities in 2016
    9 new buildings set to define cities in 2016
    In 1915, following the completion of the 40-story Equitable building on Broadway, there was such alarm at the darkening streets that New York introduced "zoning laws" that forced new buildings to step ziggurat-like as they rose, in order to bring daylight down to street level.
    This meant that while the base still filled the city block, the rest of the tower would rise centrally, stepping back every few stories, and it forced the service core to the building's center, leading to the loss of the light well and making mechanical ventilation and artificial lighting essential for human habitation. This was a radical change in the shape of tall buildings, and the second generation of skyscrapers.
    Read: Why wooden skyscrapers are springing up across the world
    As architectural historian Carol Willis would have it, "form follows finance": the developers of early 20th century high rise office blocks would work out how to maximize the amount of usable floor-space in a city site, before asking an architect to put a wall around it. Such vast wall surfaces with conventional windows invited patterns of geometric decoration, and the ziggurat style came to be the most recognizable architectural symbol of the Art Deco movement.
    The mania for profit-driven tall development got out of hand in the late 1920s, however, and culminated in 1931 with the Chrysler and the Empire State buildings. The oversupply of office buildings, the depression of the 1930s and World War II brought an end to the Art Deco boom. There were no more skyscrapers until the 1950s, when the post-war era summoned forth a third generation: the International Style, the buildings of darkened glass and steel-framed boxes, with air conditioning and plaza fronts that we see in so many of the world's cities today.

