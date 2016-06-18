Story highlights Nico Rosberg on pole for European Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton 10th after qualifying crash

Rosberg leads title race by nine from Hamilton

Baku staging inaugural grand prix

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton's F1 title charge came to a shuddering halt as he clipped a wall on the new Baku street circuit to hand pole in the European Grand Prix Saturday to Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton, buoyant after winning the last two races on the F1 calendar to close to within nine points of title leader Rosberg, cut a dejected figure after his blunder in the final session of qualifying.

"The car was good. It was me. I just wasn't on it," said Hamilton, who had dominated the earlier practice sessions.

"If Nico gets a good start tomorrow he'll be gone," he told the official F1 website.

Rosberg also clipped the wall on his fastest lap on his way to a time of one minute 42.754 seconds but rode his luck to take top place on the grid for the 25th time.

first step done, hoping for a good race now on this mega track! #baku #f1 pic.twitter.com/7U08rAeLPU — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) June 18, 2016

Read More