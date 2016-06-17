(CNN) Thanks to digital effects, filmmakers today can create almost anything -- monsters, aliens, tornadoes, tsunamis -- on movie screens.

But when it comes to spectacular natural scenery, it's hard to replicate the pristine beauty and wonder of real-life wilderness.

Ask the makers of "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier": A computer-generated rock face can't measure up to the grandeur of Yosemite's El Capitan.

Or George Lucas, who used Death Valley National Park, along with Tunisia, as scenery for the desert planet Tatooine in the first "Star Wars."

Or the makers of the original "Planet of the Apes," who thought the red-rock landcape of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area would make a neat monkey planet. So when Hollywood needs a gorgeous or otherworldly backdrop, it has long turned to federally protected wilderness.