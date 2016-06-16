Rapper Vic Mensa slams Trump's post-Orlando rhetoric, calls for gun control

Story highlights Vic Mensa says he is voting for Hillary Clinton

New York City (CNN) Rapper Vic Mensa slammed Donald Trump's "repulsive" response to the Orlando massacre at a gay nightclub and said that with a candidate such as Trump on the Republican side, the "idea of being too jaded" to vote is "incredibly dangerous."

I made my new EP #TheresAlotGoingOn free to download by pledging to vote at https://t.co/v9YqVVozM1 — still alive (@VicMensa) June 13, 2016

Calling Trump "disgusting," Mensa expanded on his social media critique of Trump that he unleashed this week and said that the billionaire mogul's response to the Orlando massacre cemented his belief that Americans cannot allow Trump to become president.

The Grammy-nominated rapper's new EP, "There's Alot Going On," includes songs like "16 shots" which addresses the shooting death of Chicago teenager LaQuan McDonald at the hands of police, "Shades of Blue" which addresses the Flint water crisis and "There's Alot Going On" in which Mensa opens up about his own struggles with addiction, depression and anxiety.

"In this election it's very possible that we're literally voting to save our lives and the lives of people that we love," Mensa told CNN. "The hateful messages that Donald Trump is putting out into the world can only bring hate back. Hate begets hate. Violence begets violence."