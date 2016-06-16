Botulism outbreak suspected at federal prison

Story highlights Twenty Mississippi inmates have become sick with botulism, possibly linked to moonshine

Moonshine can be made from vegetable and fruit scraps, sugar and water

(CNN) Botulism is believed to be the cause of an outbreak of severe illness that has affected 20 inmates at a federal prison in Mississippi, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Thursday. More than a dozen inmates remain hospitalized. Test results for the toxin are pending. Investigators believe the inmates became ill as a result of drinking homemade alcohol.

All the cases began at the Yazoo City Correctional Institution, a medium-security federal prison. According to officials, another inmate became ill at an Oklahoma City facility but drank the tainted moonshine before transferring there.

"Additional inmates who may have been exposed are being closely monitored," according the Bureau of Prisons. It is working with the Mississippi State Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the outbreak and treat the patients.

As a precautionary measure, the Yazoo City institution, which houses 1,310 inmates, is on limited operations and has temporarily ceased family visits and release of inmates.

Liz Sharlot, a spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of Health, said inmates began falling ill June 7 and 8.

