(CNN) Home to sheer limestone peaks, dramatic gorges and cascading waterfalls, Guizhou is a mountainous and largely undiscovered province in southwestern China.

The province is dotted with photogenic villages, many untouched by modern development and home to ethnic minority groups such as the Miao and the Dong, whose ancient traditions, architecture and cuisine beguile visitors.

It cuts the journey from more than 24 hours to around five hours and makes the bone-jarring bus journeys that used to be necessary to reach the province's remoter corners a thing of the past.

We've put together a gallery of Guizhou's highlights that offers a glimpse of the beauty this region has to offer.