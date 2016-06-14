Breaking News

Guizhou photos: 14 beautiful images from China's most underrated region

By Katie Hunt, CNN

Updated 3:42 PM ET, Sat April 8, 2017

Often shrouded in mist, this holy Buddhist mountain is located in northeast Guizhou and home to rare plant species and animals including the seldom glimpsed golden monkey. On clear days, the summit offers stunning views.
Guizhou is home to&lt;a href=&quot;http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2014/09/140927-largest-cave-china-exploration-science/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; the world&#39;s largest cave chamber -&lt;/a&gt;- some 380.7 million cubic feet (10.78 million cubic meters) in volume. The Miao room, reachable only by an underground stream, is thought to be big enough to house a 747 jumbo jet.
Some 220 feet (67 meters) high and 270 feet (83 meters) wide, this waterfall is China&#39;s biggest. Rainbows form in the mist as the massive body of water crashes into the pool below.
Terraced farming is common in hilly Guizhou. The Jiabang rice terraces, near Congjiang in the province&#39;s southeast corner, look their best during summer rains, which leave the fields shimmering in misted reflections.
The Buyi hill tribe believes these conical karst hills in southern Guizhou resemble a pair of gigantic female breasts. On festival days, locals gather at the foot of the peaks and pay thanks to the &quot;holy breasts&quot; for healthy children, prosperity and safety.
The Dong ethnic minority in southeastern Guizhou build their wooden houses, bridges and drum towers without any nails.
High-altitude terrain has long kept Guizhou inaccessible to outsiders. This road, which snakes up a mountain in southwestern Guizhou and has 24 bends, was used during World War II to transport guns, bullets and food.
The Miao ethnic minority is famed for its embroidery and some women still weave their own cloth, dyed with homemade indigo paste.
Bamboo rafts are the traditional mode of transport on Guizhou&#39;s many rivers. This &quot;sinking stream&quot; in the Getu river scenic area disappears into an eerie karst cave network.
At certain times of year, shards of light shine through the limestone karst arches of the Getu River Scenic Area. The region draws rock climbers from around the world.
This huge suspension bridge, which crosses the Qingshui River in Wengan county, southwest Guizhou, is one of the world&#39;s highest bridges. Built in rocky karst terrain, the 2,171-meter-long structure opened last year and improves transport links between the provincial capital Guiyang and Yunnan to the southwest.
Rapeseed oil fields bloom amongst Guizhou&#39;s karst hills near the city of Anshun.
Guizhou, with its rugged landscape and remote location, has long been one of China&#39;s poorest and most underdeveloped provinces. A local saying goes: &quot;Not three feet of flat land, not three days without rain, not a family with three silver coins.&quot;
Guizhou&#39;s unique karst landscape is a &lt;a href=&quot;http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/1248/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;UNESCO world heritage site&lt;/a&gt;. The region&#39;s Getu River Scenic Area is home to unusual vertical caves.
(CNN)Home to sheer limestone peaks, dramatic gorges and cascading waterfalls, Guizhou is a mountainous and largely undiscovered province in southwestern China.

Until recently one of China's least accessible regions, it hasn't yet seen the mass tourism that's crowded Yunnan to the southwest -- a popular destination for domestic travelers.
Guizhou's karst landscape is part of a UNESCO world heritage site and the region is also home to an underground kingdom of huge caves, staggering sinkholes and sinking rivers that attract rock climbers and other thrill seekers.
The province is dotted with photogenic villages, many untouched by modern development and home to ethnic minority groups such as the Miao and the Dong, whose ancient traditions, architecture and cuisine beguile visitors.
    A $14 billion high-speed rail line connecting the province with the southern boomtown of Guangzhou, near Hong Kong, opened in late 2014.
    It cuts the journey from more than 24 hours to around five hours and makes the bone-jarring bus journeys that used to be necessary to reach the province's remoter corners a thing of the past.
    We've put together a gallery of Guizhou's highlights that offers a glimpse of the beauty this region has to offer.
