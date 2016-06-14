Beautiful Guizhou: Images from China's most underrated region
Fanjing Mountain – Often shrouded in mist, this holy Buddhist mountain is located in northeast Guizhou and home to rare plant species and animals including the seldom glimpsed golden monkey. On clear days, the summit offers stunning views.
Huangguoshu Waterfall – Some 220 feet (67 meters) high and 270 feet (83 meters) wide, this waterfall is China's biggest. Rainbows form in the mist as the massive body of water crashes into the pool below.
Jiabang rice terraces – Terraced farming is common in hilly Guizhou. The Jiabang rice terraces, near Congjiang in the province's southeast corner, look their best during summer rains, which leave the fields shimmering in misted reflections.
'Two Breast Peaks' – The Buyi hill tribe believes these conical karst hills in southern Guizhou resemble a pair of gigantic female breasts. On festival days, locals gather at the foot of the peaks and pay thanks to the "holy breasts" for healthy children, prosperity and safety.
Minority villages – The Dong ethnic minority in southeastern Guizhou build their wooden houses, bridges and drum towers without any nails.
'24 Zig-Zag Road' – High-altitude terrain has long kept Guizhou inaccessible to outsiders. This road, which snakes up a mountain in southwestern Guizhou and has 24 bends, was used during World War II to transport guns, bullets and food.
Traditional crafts – The Miao ethnic minority is famed for its embroidery and some women still weave their own cloth, dyed with homemade indigo paste.
Getu River – Bamboo rafts are the traditional mode of transport on Guizhou's many rivers. This "sinking stream" in the Getu river scenic area disappears into an eerie karst cave network.
Getu River – At certain times of year, shards of light shine through the limestone karst arches of the Getu River Scenic Area. The region draws rock climbers from around the world.
Karst country – This huge suspension bridge, which crosses the Qingshui River in Wengan county, southwest Guizhou, is one of the world's highest bridges. Built in rocky karst terrain, the 2,171-meter-long structure opened last year and improves transport links between the provincial capital Guiyang and Yunnan to the southwest.
Anshun – Rapeseed oil fields bloom amongst Guizhou's karst hills near the city of Anshun.
Wanfenglin scenic area – Guizhou, with its rugged landscape and remote location, has long been one of China's poorest and most underdeveloped provinces. A local saying goes: "Not three feet of flat land, not three days without rain, not a family with three silver coins."
