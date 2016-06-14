World's 50 best restaurants of 2016

(CNN) The hottest dining ticket on the planet right now?

Osteria Francescana, which came in second at last year's awards, is located in the small city of Modena in northern Italy's Emilia Romagna region.

It's helmed by chef Massimo Bottura, a man credited with reinventing classic Italian cuisine by offering dishes that combine tradition and irreverence and touch all the senses.

Coming in at number two on the list was last year's champion, El Celler de Can Roca, while New York's Eleven Madison Park moved up two places to grab the number three spot.