Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages Throughout the medieval period rabbits were locked in an eternal battle across the pages of manuscripts. Mankind, dogs, mythical beasts, even woodpeckers: there was nothing a rabbit would not throw down the gauntlet to.



Pictured: Ms 107, Bréviaire de Renaud de Bar (1302-1304), fol.-89r-108r, Bibliothèque de Verdun

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages The phenomenon, known as "marginalia," was part of wider mode of subversive art, where illustrators could critique social norms.



Pictured: Ms 107, Bréviaire de Renaud de Bar (1302-1304), fol.-89r-89r, Bibliothèque de Verdun

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages Claire Ben Lakhdar, chief curator at the Bibliotheque de Verdun, says rabbits and dogs represent women and men respectively, locked in courtly love.



Pictured: Ms 107, Bréviaire de Renaud de Bar (1302-1304), fol.-89r-137v, Bibliothèque de Verdun

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages Not everyone was impressed by these comic doodles. French Cistercian monk Bernard of Clairvaux, who died in 1153, described those in the Decretals as "ridiculous monstrosities."



Pictured: Ms 107, Bréviaire de Renaud de Bar (1302-1304), fol.-89r-141v, Bibliothèque de Verdun

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages Perhaps unsurprisingly, the rabbits come off better in the end.



Pictured: Ms 107, Bréviaire de Renaud de Bar (1302-1304), fol.-89r-129r, Bibliothèque de Verdun

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages Not content with yoking the canine world, bunnies also went after woodpeckers.



Pictured: Ms 107, Bréviaire de Renaud de Bar (1302-1304), fol.-89r-127v, Bibliothèque de Verdun

Pictured: Royal 10 E IV f. 62, British Museum

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages



Pictured: Royal 10 E IV f. 62, British Museum The rabbits found in the "Smithfield Decretals" are an example of le monde renverse or le monder inverse -- "the world turned upside down." Instead of men and women hunting rabbits, humans were the target.Pictured: Royal 10 E IV f. 62, British Museum

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages



Pictured: Royal 10 E IV f. 61, British Museum Two rabbits from the "Smithfield Decretals" pull a captive human towards inevitable doom.Pictured: Royal 10 E IV f. 61, British Museum

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages Rabbits and dogs at it again. However, it looks like the pooch may have backup in the form of a half man-half lion.



Pictured: Royal 10 E IV f. 57v, British Museum

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages Is it a fox? Is it a squirrel? This critter looks like it's about to go toe-to-toe with rabbit in a rather formal dual.



Pictured: Yates Thompson 8 f. 171, British Museum

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – Medieval scribes had to create their own nibs by whittling the ends of feathers. To test them, they often drew doodles that were never intended to be seen. Many of the doodles are extremely imaginative. This artist liked to create weird, hybrid creatures. Hide Caption 11 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – Sometimes they would test the pen by playing around with variations of illuminated lettering. Hide Caption 12 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – But it is the funny faces that capture the imagination most, giving us an unprecedented insight into the humor and individuality of medieval monks. Hide Caption 13 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – It is thought that these doodles, of faces in profile with long, sharp noses, were intended to highlight important sections of text. Hide Caption 14 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – Some of the doodles are rather crude, but they may be depicting a scene of importance to the scribe. Hide Caption 15 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – Others are more sophisticated, and demonstrate fledgling artistic talent. Hide Caption 16 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – Doodles were commonly drawn on the back or front pages of books, which were intended to be glued onto the covers, hiding the doodles. But some are found in the margins, as well. These may have been drawn by bored students. Hide Caption 17 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – Scribes also tested their pens with snatches of writing. They normally used their own natural handwriting as opposed to the style required by the manuscript, allowing modern scholars to analyze them more accurately. Hide Caption 18 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – It is difficult to miss the sense of humor that underpins many of these medieval doodles. They were an expression of fun in a more austere age. Hide Caption 19 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – Details like this thumb-print give a sense of humanity to the scribes, who lived more than 700 years ago. Hide Caption 20 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – This doodle, of a man with an oversized crown on his head, contains the first words of the next page to give the reader a "heads-up". It appears in a hymn book, so it would have made it easier to sing fluently. Hide Caption 21 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – On rare occasions, students would scrawl their names in the margins of books, like naughty schoolchildren do today. This one was named "Peter". Hide Caption 22 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – This theological book has had musical notes from a hymn drawn into it by a reader, for his own amusement. It is one of the earliest examples of musical notation in existence. Hide Caption 23 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – These concentric diagrams may have been experiments in mathematics. Or they may have been ways of idling away the time in a boring lesson. Hide Caption 24 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – This student decided to practice his Greek translation at the top of his textbook. Hide Caption 25 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – These fragments of rare manuscripts were found hidden inside the binding of medieval books. Hide Caption 26 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – The calligraphy is beautiful, but handwritten books had fallen out of fashion with the invention of the printing press in the 15th Century. Hide Caption 27 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – For this reason, handwritten books and notes were thrown away, or sliced up and used to pad out bindings. Hide Caption 28 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – The careless way in which the manuscripts were thrust into the covers shows that, ironically enough, they only survived because they were not valued at all. Hide Caption 29 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – Some include just tantalizing words and phrases. Scholars are working to decipher and identify them, and work out what they can teach us. Hide Caption 30 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – They survived for so long partially because they were made of parchment, which lasts far longer than paper. Hide Caption 31 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – An aura of mystery surrounds them, as they are like puzzles waiting to be cracked. Hide Caption 32 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – One fragment shows the early workings of a translation from Arabic into Latin, giving modern scholars an unprecedented insight into the process. Hide Caption 33 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – This is a piece of Hebrew writing on parchment, probably part of a Torah scroll. It was found in the binding of a medieval book. Hide Caption 34 of 36

Photos: Marginalia: Subversive art from the Middle Ages 700-year-old doodles, what's changed? – Sometimes the fragments are visible through the cover, which has worn away with age. Hide Caption 35 of 36