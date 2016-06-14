Breaking News

X-rated medieval doodles reveal our ancestors had a sense of humor

By Thomas Page, for CNN

Updated 10:52 PM ET, Tue June 14, 2016

Throughout the medieval period rabbits were locked in an eternal battle across the pages of manuscripts. Mankind, dogs, mythical beasts, even woodpeckers: there was nothing a rabbit would not throw down the gauntlet to.

The phenomenon, known as "marginalia," was part of wider mode of subversive art, where illustrators could critique social norms.

Claire Ben Lakhdar, chief curator at the Bibliotheque de Verdun, says rabbits and dogs represent women and men respectively, locked in courtly love.

Not everyone was impressed by these comic doodles. French Cistercian monk Bernard of Clairvaux, who died in 1153, described those in the Decretals as "ridiculous monstrosities."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the rabbits come off better in the end.

Not content with yoking the canine world, bunnies also went after woodpeckers.

Pictured: Royal 10 E IV f. 62, British Museum
The rabbits found in the "Smithfield Decretals" are an example of le monde renverse or le monder inverse -- "the world turned upside down." Instead of men and women hunting rabbits, humans were the target.

Two rabbits from the "Smithfield Decretals" pull a captive human towards inevitable doom.

Rabbits and dogs at it again. However, it looks like the pooch may have backup in the form of a half man-half lion.

Is it a fox? Is it a squirrel? This critter looks like it's about to go toe-to-toe with rabbit in a rather formal dual.

Medieval scribes had to create their own nibs by whittling the ends of feathers. To test them, they often drew doodles that were never intended to be seen. Many of the doodles are extremely imaginative. This artist liked to create weird, hybrid creatures.
Medieval scribes had to create their own nibs by whittling the ends of feathers. To test them, they often drew doodles that were never intended to be seen. Many of the doodles are extremely imaginative. This artist liked to create weird, hybrid creatures.
Sometimes they would test the pen by playing around with variations of illuminated lettering.
Sometimes they would test the pen by playing around with variations of illuminated lettering.
But it is the funny faces that capture the imagination most, giving us an unprecedented insight into the humor and individuality of medieval monks.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? But it is the funny faces that capture the imagination most, giving us an unprecedented insight into the humor and individuality of medieval monks.
It is thought that these doodles, of faces in profile with long, sharp noses, were intended to highlight important sections of text.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? It is thought that these doodles, of faces in profile with long, sharp noses, were intended to highlight important sections of text.
Some of the doodles are rather crude, but they may be depicting a scene of importance to the scribe.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? Some of the doodles are rather crude, but they may be depicting a scene of importance to the scribe.
Others are more sophisticated, and demonstrate fledgling artistic talent.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? Others are more sophisticated, and demonstrate fledgling artistic talent.
Doodles were commonly drawn on the back or front pages of books, which were intended to be glued onto the covers, hiding the doodles. But some are found in the margins, as well. These may have been drawn by bored students.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? Doodles were commonly drawn on the back or front pages of books, which were intended to be glued onto the covers, hiding the doodles. But some are found in the margins, as well. These may have been drawn by bored students.
Scribes also tested their pens with snatches of writing. They normally used their own natural handwriting as opposed to the style required by the manuscript, allowing modern scholars to analyze them more accurately.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? Scribes also tested their pens with snatches of writing. They normally used their own natural handwriting as opposed to the style required by the manuscript, allowing modern scholars to analyze them more accurately.
It is difficult to miss the sense of humor that underpins many of these medieval doodles. They were an expression of fun in a more austere age.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? It is difficult to miss the sense of humor that underpins many of these medieval doodles. They were an expression of fun in a more austere age.
Details like this thumb-print give a sense of humanity to the scribes, who lived more than 700 years ago.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? Details like this thumb-print give a sense of humanity to the scribes, who lived more than 700 years ago.
This doodle, of a man with an oversized crown on his head, contains the first words of the next page to give the reader a "heads-up". It appears in a hymn book, so it would have made it easier to sing fluently.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? This doodle, of a man with an oversized crown on his head, contains the first words of the next page to give the reader a "heads-up". It appears in a hymn book, so it would have made it easier to sing fluently.
On rare occasions, students would scrawl their names in the margins of books, like naughty schoolchildren do today. This one was named "Peter".
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? On rare occasions, students would scrawl their names in the margins of books, like naughty schoolchildren do today. This one was named "Peter".
This theological book has had musical notes from a hymn drawn into it by a reader, for his own amusement. It is one of the earliest examples of musical notation in existence.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? This theological book has had musical notes from a hymn drawn into it by a reader, for his own amusement. It is one of the earliest examples of musical notation in existence.
These concentric diagrams may have been experiments in mathematics. Or they may have been ways of idling away the time in a boring lesson.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? These concentric diagrams may have been experiments in mathematics. Or they may have been ways of idling away the time in a boring lesson.
This student decided to practice his Greek translation at the top of his textbook.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? This student decided to practice his Greek translation at the top of his textbook.
These fragments of rare manuscripts were found hidden inside the binding of medieval books.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? These fragments of rare manuscripts were found hidden inside the binding of medieval books.
The calligraphy is beautiful, but handwritten books had fallen out of fashion with the invention of the printing press in the 15th Century.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? The calligraphy is beautiful, but handwritten books had fallen out of fashion with the invention of the printing press in the 15th Century.
For this reason, handwritten books and notes were thrown away, or sliced up and used to pad out bindings.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? For this reason, handwritten books and notes were thrown away, or sliced up and used to pad out bindings.
The careless way in which the manuscripts were thrust into the covers shows that, ironically enough, they only survived because they were not valued at all.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? The careless way in which the manuscripts were thrust into the covers shows that, ironically enough, they only survived because they were not valued at all.
Some include just tantalizing words and phrases. Scholars are working to decipher and identify them, and work out what they can teach us.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? Some include just tantalizing words and phrases. Scholars are working to decipher and identify them, and work out what they can teach us.
They survived for so long partially because they were made of parchment, which lasts far longer than paper.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? They survived for so long partially because they were made of parchment, which lasts far longer than paper.
An aura of mystery surrounds them, as they are like puzzles waiting to be cracked.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? An aura of mystery surrounds them, as they are like puzzles waiting to be cracked.
One fragment shows the early workings of a translation from Arabic into Latin, giving modern scholars an unprecedented insight into the process.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? One fragment shows the early workings of a translation from Arabic into Latin, giving modern scholars an unprecedented insight into the process.
This is a piece of Hebrew writing on parchment, probably part of a Torah scroll. It was found in the binding of a medieval book.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? This is a piece of Hebrew writing on parchment, probably part of a Torah scroll. It was found in the binding of a medieval book.
Sometimes the fragments are visible through the cover, which has worn away with age.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? Sometimes the fragments are visible through the cover, which has worn away with age.
One particularly fascinating example was a note from a 15th Century German nobleman to his servant. "Could you please get me some wild roses, but make sure to include some that are still in bud," it says.
700-year-old doodles, what's changed? One particularly fascinating example was a note from a 15th Century German nobleman to his servant. "Could you please get me some wild roses, but make sure to include some that are still in bud," it says.
  • Illustrations in the margins of books, known as "marginalia," were full of symbolism
  • Zoomorphism was a common way to create subversive social critiques

(CNN)Rabbits: cute, fluffy creatures; big ears, big teeth. Harmless? Wrong.

In the medieval period they were fierce, sword-wielding Leporids, happy to take on the rest of the animal kingdom -- including humans.
Rabbits riding lions, rabbits riding humans, rabbits mutilating poor hapless knights in shining armor. Who knew "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" could be so germane?
    These relatives of the Killer Rabbit of Caerbannog dwell not in caves but in the "bas-de-page" below the text of 14th century manuscripts, according to James Freeman, a medieval manuscripts specialist at Cambridge University Library.
    Usually found in books made for the clergy, these illustrations -- known as "marginalia" -- were full of symbolism. Playful and subversive, they often thumbed the nose at authority figures.
    There is no single meaning to the illustrations, says Freeman. There are, however, many interpretations.
    Claire Ben Lakhdar, chief curator at the Bibliotheque Verdun, says the rabbits and dogs in the "Breviaire de Renaud de Bar" (1302-1304) represent courtly love between women and men.
    Freeman says the rabbits found in the "Smithfield Decretals" (below) are an example of le monde renverse or le monder inverse -- "the world turned upside down." Instead of men and women hunting rabbits, humans were the target, turning on their erstwhile pursuers.
    Rabbits take a human captive in a bas-de-page from the Smithfield Decretals.
    Rabbits take a human captive in a bas-de-page from the Smithfield Decretals.
    "This was a part of wider medieval life," says Freeman. "There are other rituals and celebrations where 'boy bishops' or 'lords of misrule' were put in charge for the day, and their superiors made to do humble chores."
    A rabbit hunts a greyhound in the margin of the Smithfield Decretals.
    A rabbit hunts a greyhound in the margin of the Smithfield Decretals.
    Not everyone was impressed by these comic doodles. French Cistercian monk Bernard of Clairvaux, who died in 1153, described those in the Decretals as "ridiculous monstrosities," according to the manuscript specialist.
    "Good Lord," said the monk. "Even if the foolishness of it all occasion no shame, at least one might balk at the expense."
    After all, these books were only available to the upper crust -- perhaps ironic considering marginalia's deconstruction of hierarchy.
    "It was within these liminal spaces that such ideas could be safely, even boldly explored," says Freeman; a space where society could be critiqued and questioned whilst hiding behind allusion.
    Killer bunnies: not only merciless man slayers but social warriors too. Who knew?