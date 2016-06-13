Breaking News

Scotland road trip: Is NC500 the best route ever?

By Daniel Allen, for CNN

Updated 11:31 PM ET, Tue April 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

With towns and villages few and far between, the coastline of northern Scotland is one of the most unspoiled areas of Europe. Roads here are empty of traffic and typically offer gorgeous views, although they are often single-lane and require the use of passing places from time to time.
Photos: NC500: Has Scotland created greatest road trip ever?
Wide open roadWith towns and villages few and far between, the coastline of northern Scotland is one of the most unspoiled areas of Europe. Roads here are empty of traffic and typically offer gorgeous views, although they are often single-lane and require the use of passing places from time to time.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
Well worth a visit on the route out from Inverness, Rogie Falls are a series of dramatic cascades on the River Blackwater in Torrachilty Forest. Visit from July through late September for a chance to see Atlantic salmon leaping up the adjacent salmon ladder.
Photos: NC500: Has Scotland created greatest road trip ever?
CascadesWell worth a visit on the route out from Inverness, Rogie Falls are a series of dramatic cascades on the River Blackwater in Torrachilty Forest. Visit from July through late September for a chance to see Atlantic salmon leaping up the adjacent salmon ladder.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Undoubtedly one of the best seafood restaurants in the British Isles, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kishornseafoodbar.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kishorn Seafood Bar&lt;/a&gt; in Strathcarron is a simple, award-winning eatery located between Lochcarron and Shieldaig at the foot of the Applecross hills, with beautiful views of the Isle of Skye. The emphasis here is on local produce.
Photos: NC500: Has Scotland created greatest road trip ever?
Seafood smorgasbordUndoubtedly one of the best seafood restaurants in the British Isles, the Kishorn Seafood Bar in Strathcarron is a simple, award-winning eatery located between Lochcarron and Shieldaig at the foot of the Applecross hills, with beautiful views of the Isle of Skye. The emphasis here is on local produce.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
Beautifully sited on the northern shore of Loch Ewe, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://smokedbyewe.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Isle of Ewe Smokehouse&lt;/a&gt; boasts fantastic views toward the Torridon Hills to the south and the Outer Hebrides to the west. This small artisan company specializes in hot and cold smoked salmon from Loch Duart.
Photos: NC500: Has Scotland created greatest road trip ever?
Smoked fishBeautifully sited on the northern shore of Loch Ewe, the Isle of Ewe Smokehouse boasts fantastic views toward the Torridon Hills to the south and the Outer Hebrides to the west. This small artisan company specializes in hot and cold smoked salmon from Loch Duart.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
Wildlife fans will enjoy the fauna on the NC500, with attractions ranging from Highland cattle, red kites and sea eagles to puffins, red squirrels and otters. Binoculars and a telephoto lens are indispensible.
Photos: NC500: Has Scotland created greatest road trip ever?
Birds and beastsWildlife fans will enjoy the fauna on the NC500, with attractions ranging from Highland cattle, red kites and sea eagles to puffins, red squirrels and otters. Binoculars and a telephoto lens are indispensible.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
With the imposing Quinag mountain range as a backdrop, the atmospheric ruined fortress of Ardvreck Castle sits on a promontory on the edge of Loch Assynt. Built in the 16th century, it was the traditional seat of the MacLeods of Assynt. The promontory is sometimes cut off by high water, leaving Ardvreck on its very own island.
Photos: NC500: Has Scotland created greatest road trip ever?
Fortress of solitudeWith the imposing Quinag mountain range as a backdrop, the atmospheric ruined fortress of Ardvreck Castle sits on a promontory on the edge of Loch Assynt. Built in the 16th century, it was the traditional seat of the MacLeods of Assynt. The promontory is sometimes cut off by high water, leaving Ardvreck on its very own island.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
What would a road trip be without decent sustenance? From freshly caught scallops and mouthwatering pies to the finest kippers and succulent venison, there are more than enough culinary highlights on the NC500. High-end eateries line the route, such as &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thealbannach.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Albannach&lt;/a&gt;, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Lochinver, Helmsdale&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thymeandplaice.menu/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Thyme and Plaice&lt;/a&gt; and Ullapool&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thearchinn.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Arch Inn&lt;/a&gt;. The Lochinver Larder (pictured right) serves some of the best sweet and savory pies Scotland has to offer. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dunnetbaydistillers.co.uk/rock-rose-gin/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dunnet Bay Distillers&lt;/a&gt; produce a handcrafted Rock Rose Gin (pictured left).
Photos: NC500: Has Scotland created greatest road trip ever?
Northern delightsWhat would a road trip be without decent sustenance? From freshly caught scallops and mouthwatering pies to the finest kippers and succulent venison, there are more than enough culinary highlights on the NC500. High-end eateries line the route, such as The Albannach, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Lochinver, Helmsdale's Thyme and Plaice and Ullapool's The Arch Inn. The Lochinver Larder (pictured right) serves some of the best sweet and savory pies Scotland has to offer. Dunnet Bay Distillers produce a handcrafted Rock Rose Gin (pictured left).
Hide Caption
7 of 13
Whether travelers are looking for private tranquility, pounding surf or pristine beauty, the beaches of the NC500 have it all. On the road from Gairloch to Ullapool, Mellon Udrigle is an arc of pure white sand bordered by turquoise water -- more reminiscent of the Mediterranean than northern Scotland. One of the most beautiful beaches in Sutherland, Oldshoremore (known locally as Am Meallan), developed from eroded sandstone and seashells, is another favorite. A short drive beyond Kylesku, its remote sands are often completely deserted.
Photos: NC500: Has Scotland created greatest road trip ever?
Blissed-out beachesWhether travelers are looking for private tranquility, pounding surf or pristine beauty, the beaches of the NC500 have it all. On the road from Gairloch to Ullapool, Mellon Udrigle is an arc of pure white sand bordered by turquoise water -- more reminiscent of the Mediterranean than northern Scotland. One of the most beautiful beaches in Sutherland, Oldshoremore (known locally as Am Meallan), developed from eroded sandstone and seashells, is another favorite. A short drive beyond Kylesku, its remote sands are often completely deserted.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Perhaps one of the most remote chocolate shops in Europe, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cocoamountain.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Cocoa Mountain&lt;/a&gt; in Durness has won rave reviews for its hot chocolate and awesome varieties of dark and white chocolate. An essential pit stop for NC500 travelers with a sweet tooth.
Photos: NC500: Has Scotland created greatest road trip ever?
Chocolate heavenPerhaps one of the most remote chocolate shops in Europe, Cocoa Mountain in Durness has won rave reviews for its hot chocolate and awesome varieties of dark and white chocolate. An essential pit stop for NC500 travelers with a sweet tooth.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
Carved out of the limestone cliffs near Durness, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.smoocave.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Smoo Cave&lt;/a&gt; is dramatic enough to warrant an hour or two&#39;s exploration. Depending on the tide, it can be viewed by boat, or by a path running down from the clifftop car park. It boasts one of the largest entrances to any sea cave in Britain (50 foot or 15 meters), and is floodlit inside. A noisy colony of fulmars can be found perching on the cliffs outside.
Photos: NC500: Has Scotland created greatest road trip ever?
Smoo CaveCarved out of the limestone cliffs near Durness, the Smoo Cave is dramatic enough to warrant an hour or two's exploration. Depending on the tide, it can be viewed by boat, or by a path running down from the clifftop car park. It boasts one of the largest entrances to any sea cave in Britain (50 foot or 15 meters), and is floodlit inside. A noisy colony of fulmars can be found perching on the cliffs outside.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Disneyesque &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dunrobincastle.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dunrobin Castle&lt;/a&gt;, located on the outskirts of Golspie, is the most northerly of Scotland&#39;s great houses. It&#39;s also one of Britain&#39;s oldest continuously inhabited houses dating back to the early 1300s, home to the Earls and later, the Dukes of Sutherland. The castle, which is more akin to a French chateau with its towering conical spires, has seen the architectural influences of Sir Charles Barry, who designed London&#39;s Houses of Parliament and Scotland&#39;s own Sir Robert Lorimer. The site also boasts a falconry center and picturesque gardens.
Photos: NC500: Has Scotland created greatest road trip ever?
Fairytale castleDisneyesque Dunrobin Castle, located on the outskirts of Golspie, is the most northerly of Scotland's great houses. It's also one of Britain's oldest continuously inhabited houses dating back to the early 1300s, home to the Earls and later, the Dukes of Sutherland. The castle, which is more akin to a French chateau with its towering conical spires, has seen the architectural influences of Sir Charles Barry, who designed London's Houses of Parliament and Scotland's own Sir Robert Lorimer. The site also boasts a falconry center and picturesque gardens.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
On the road from Wick to Golspie, the well-concealed Whaligoe Steps were built into the precipitous cliff face in Ulbster sometime in the 1700s. The 350-odd flagstone stairway was once used by fisherwomen to transport to market baskets of fish from the vessels landing at the highly inaccessible harbor below.
Photos: NC500: Has Scotland created greatest road trip ever?
Hidden harborOn the road from Wick to Golspie, the well-concealed Whaligoe Steps were built into the precipitous cliff face in Ulbster sometime in the 1700s. The 350-odd flagstone stairway was once used by fisherwomen to transport to market baskets of fish from the vessels landing at the highly inaccessible harbor below.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
Whatever the time of year, the NC500 offers travelers a wild and wondrous slice of remote and often highly traditional Scottish Highland life.
Photos: NC500: Has Scotland created greatest road trip ever?
Something new, something oldWhatever the time of year, the NC500 offers travelers a wild and wondrous slice of remote and often highly traditional Scottish Highland life.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
01 scotland NC500 daniel allen02 scotland NC500 daniel allen03 scotland NC500 daniel allen04 scotland NC500 daniel allen06 scotland NC500 daniel allen07 scotland NC500 daniel allen08 scotland NC500 daniel allen09 scotland NC500 daniel allen10 scotland NC500 daniel allen11 scotland NC500 daniel allen12 scotland NC500 daniel allen13 scotland NC500 daniel allen14 scotland NC500 daniel allen

(CNN)Great road trips are about many things: good company, rocking soundtrack, decent food -- and a set of wheels that may or may not last the journey. But what really seals the deal is the scenery. Epic landscapes = epic road trip.

That's why Scotland's new North Coast 500 route is destined to become an instant classic.
The NC500, attracting growing numbers of drivers, cyclists, hikers and bikers, is already being compared to the picturesque Amalfi Coast in Italy and Norway's Atlantic Road.
The route starts and finishes in the city of Inverness, itself a scenic, three-hour train ride across the Cairngorm mountain range from Edinburgh. Traveling clockwise, it follows Scotland's western coastline, plowing upward through the northwest Highlands, and then continues across the very top of mainland Britain.
    North by northwest -- Norway's Hurtigruten line
    Read More

    Ruined castles

    Travelers then drop down the east coast, closing the loop on the 120-mile journey from John O'Groats -- Britain's most northerly village -- back to Inverness.
    The highlights of the NC500 are as diverse as they are numerous.
    The route boasts some of the most dramatic scenery in Europe, with everything from snow-clad peaks, wind-ruffled lochs and ruined castles to soaring sea cliffs, sheltered coves and rolling moorland.
    With no time limit on completing NC500, those making the journey can cover the 500 miles in a long weekend, or take things more slowly and savor the experience over the course of a couple of weeks.
    Click through the gallery atop this article to get a taste of what this route offers.
    Endless highway: How to drive the ultimate American road trip
    Photo escape: Out of the political world, into the natural world

    Daniel Allen is a journalist and photographer based in London and St. Petersburg