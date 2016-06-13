(CNN) Great road trips are about many things: good company, rocking soundtrack, decent food -- and a set of wheels that may or may not last the journey. But what really seals the deal is the scenery. Epic landscapes = epic road trip.

That's why Scotland's new North Coast 500 route is destined to become an instant classic.

The NC500, attracting growing numbers of drivers, cyclists, hikers and bikers, is already being compared to the picturesque Amalfi Coast in Italy and Norway's Atlantic Road.

The route starts and finishes in the city of Inverness, itself a scenic, three-hour train ride across the Cairngorm mountain range from Edinburgh. Traveling clockwise, it follows Scotland's western coastline, plowing upward through the northwest Highlands, and then continues across the very top of mainland Britain.

