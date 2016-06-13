Here's how long children should sleep every day

Story highlights American Academy of Sleep Medicine releases updated sleep recommendations for children

Lack of sleep can be associated with physical and mental problems

(CNN) Every parent knows that children need sufficient sleep to stay healthy and do well in school. But exactly how many hours of sleep do children of different ages need per day?

The latest recommendations from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine:

Babies 4 months to 12 months: 12 to 16 hours

Children 1 to 2 years old: 11 to 14 hours

Children 3 to 5 years old: 10 to 13 hours

Children 6 to 12 years old: nine to 12 hours

Teenagers 13 to 18 years old: eight to 10 hours

"Sleep is essential to good health, and it starts in childhood," said Dr. Shalini Paruthi, moderator of the Pediatric Consensus Panel of 13 sleep experts and a fellow of the academy. "These recommendations [are] kind of a first step to help people to understand that they need to prioritize sleep."

The consensus is the result of a 10-month effort by the panel. The researchers reviewed 864 studies and looked at how sleep duration is related to seven categories: general health, cardiovascular health, metabolic health, mental health, immunologic function, developmental health and human performance.