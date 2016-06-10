(CNN) There's nothing more Argentine than smooth, sinuous tango, but there's no way Anthony Bourdain is getting caught in the dance's seductive embrace.

"Hell, no," Bourdain told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "No, that ain't gonna happen. No amount of alcohol in the world."

"You'll eat goat intestines with chile, but you won't dare tango?," Cooper replied.

"True."

Despite Bourdain's terror of tango, the upcoming episode of "Parts Unknown" doesn't ignore the mesmerizing dance.