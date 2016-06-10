Breaking News

5 tango dance halls worth a visit in Buenos Aires

By Sorrel Moseley-Williams, for CNN

Updated 9:51 PM ET, Tue March 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

anthony bourdain buenos aires in the kitchen _00013919
anthony bourdain buenos aires in the kitchen _00013919

    JUST WATCHED

    Bourdain on Buenos Aires: Meat, meat and more meat

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(9 Videos)

(CNN)There's nothing more Argentine than smooth, sinuous tango, but there's no way Anthony Bourdain is getting caught in the dance's seductive embrace.

"Hell, no," Bourdain told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "No, that ain't gonna happen. No amount of alcohol in the world."
"You'll eat goat intestines with chile, but you won't dare tango?," Cooper replied.
"True."
    Despite Bourdain's terror of tango, the Buenos Aires episode of "Parts Unknown" doesn't ignore the mesmerizing dance.
    Read More
    And should Bourdain follow President Obama's lead and lose his reservations over tango, these five milongas (dance halls) or shows in Buenos Aires are worth checking out:

    1. Rojo Tango

    The ultraglamorous Rojo Tango dinner and show at the the see-and-be-seen Faena Hotel is exactly how tango is done -- the luxury way.
    A live band and sensual dancers set the benchmark -- and the price tag -- high.
    It's $290 per person for the show, dinner and drinks or $220 for the show and drinks.

    Faena Hotel, 445 Martha Salotti, Buenos Aires 1107BDA Argentina;

    Buenos Aires: Insider Travel Guide -- for hotels, meals and so much more

    2. La milonga del indio

    The people's milonga, this gathering takes place in the great outdoors of San Telmo's history-drenched Plaza Dorrego and is perfect Instagram fodder.
    Put your best foot forward and dance under the stars Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. -- for free.
    Defensa & Humberto Primo, San Telmo, Buenos Aires
    7 things to do for free in Buenos Aires

    3. La Catedral

    The perfect spot to take a beginner's class, you might end up having a religious experience at the Catedral Club.
    Stay on for the club's milonga that keeps aficionados twirling, pouting and swapping partners 'til dawn.

    La Catedral Club, Sarmiento 4006, Buenos Aires Argentina;

    Soaking in the melancholy of Buenos Aires with Anthony Bourdain

    4. Confitería Ideal

    This former menswear store turned café and milonga offers up civilized hours for those uninitiated to the porteño (Buenos Aires residents) way of tardiness.
    Take an afternoon class before joining a sedate crowd on the wooden dance floor while soaking up unbeatable historical ambiance.

    La Confiteria Ideal, Suipacha 384, Buenos Aires Argentina;

    5. La Viruta

    The basement of an Armenian cultural center makes for an unlikely setting, but La Viruta is one of the most popular venues with Buenos Aires' younger crowd of tangueros.
    This is high-energy tango at its best: Prepare to break a sweat.

    La Viruta Tango, Armenia 1366, Buenos Aires Argentina;

    CNN's Marnie Hunter contributed to this story