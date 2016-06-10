Last tango in Buenos Aires

"Parts Unknown" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

(CNN) Buenos Aires in summer might not seem like the best time to make a show there.

Portenos, as residents of the city are called, generally head out of town if they can, either to Patagonia, or other country homes, or to invade the beaches of neighboring Uruguay.

So the city feels empty. Which was, in fact, just right for us.

There is already, to my mind, a mournful quality to Buenos Aires, a gorgeous background track of melancholy. You see it in the architecture. You hear it in the tango music. You feel it in the air.

There's a bittersweet aspect that I find singular and enchanting -- and the city's empty streets and slowed-down pace during its summer months are, to me, perfect.

