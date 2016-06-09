Deaths in hot cars nearly triple

Story highlights At least 11 children have died this year from heat after being left in cars

(CNN) Summer is not yet here, but so far nearly three times as many children have died after being left in hot cars this year compared to this time last year, the National Safety Council said Thursday.

The latest was a child in Louisiana on Wednesday, who was the 11th death this year, compared to four at the same date last year, said Amy Artuso, program manager for the council.

The group had hoped that last year's low number of hot-car deaths -- 24 compared to an average of 37 since 1998 -- suggested that parents and caregivers were more cognizant of the danger, Artuso said.

"This year, it was quite a surprise to have that many deaths by this date," Artuso told CNN. "I guess we were optimistic because of last year."

Police this week arrested the father of an 8-month-old baby who died of hyperthermia, or an elevated body temperature, in East Baton Rouge, even though the coroner had ruled the death an accident, CNN affiliate WBRZ-TV reported. The father was charged with negligent homicide.

