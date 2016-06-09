Story highlights Francesca Cesari's intimate photos show women breast-feeding their babies

She wants people to see the amazing strength they have as mothers

(CNN) As Francesca Cesari photographed a friend with her newborn several years ago, they paused so the crying infant could breast-feed in a quiet, darkened room.

"I silently followed her and saw how, in a few minutes, the baby's body moved more and more slowly while the mother was singing an undefined melody, until the baby was definitively satisfied and surrendered to sleep," said Cesari, who is based in Bologna, Italy.

It was a magical moment, she said, one where she saw mother and child physically and psychologically reunite in a place just for them, "their moment, their space, their room," she said.

But behind her camera, she was able to join them. Those quiet moments of transition -- from awake to asleep at a mother's breast -- inspired her series "In the room."

Photographer Francesca Cesari

It began in 2013 and continues even now. At first, she focused on the physical contact between moms and babies. Later on she refreshed her gaze, she said, trying to show women in the context of their spaces to avoid mistaking claustrophobia for intimacy.

