They studied architecture, then changed their minds
Samuel L. Jackson, actor – This should bring solace to indecisive freshmen everywhere: Samuel Jackson originally enrolled at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia to study marine biology, but later switched his major to architecture...and then acting. Third time's the charm?
Martha Stewart, TV personality – Media entrepreneur and master of all things homemade Martha Stewart graduated from Barnard College in 1963 with a degree in history and architectural history. Her first job out of college would be working as a Wall Street stockbroker.
"Weird Al" Yankovic, singer – This is no joke: Alfred "Weird Al" Yankovic holds a degree in architecture from California Polytechnic State University. Another bit of trivia: It was during his time at the university that people started calling the four-time Grammy winner "Weird Al," according to his website.
Courteney Cox, actress – Courteney Cox, best known for her role as Monica on Friends, briefly studied architecture at Mount Vernon College in Washington, D.C.
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, model and singer – When she was 19, model, singer, and former First Lady of France Carla Bruni-Sarkozy studied art and architecture at the Sorbonne. She abandoned her studies after one year to before pursue modeling full-time.
Tom Ford, fashion designer – It should come as no surprise that creative jack-of-all-trades Tom Ford has architecture experience. He studied architecture at Parsons The New School for Design, and spent his senior year at the university's Paris outpost. However, after graduation, he turned his attentions to fashion.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, actress – Before she was a Bollywood sensation, and even before she was crowned Miss World in 1994, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was just another bookish architecture student trying to make earn her degree at the Raheja College of Arts, modeling part time to pay the bills.
Tom Sachs, artist – Contemporary artist Tom Sachs, primarily known for his sardonic sculptures, received a BA from Bennington College in Vermont, and studied at the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London.
He flexed his architectural muscle at the 2010 Venice Architecture Biennale, where he presented an installation dedicated to Swiss-French architect and urban planner Le Corbusier.
Mary Katrantzou, fashion designer – Athens-born designer Mary Katrantzou's innovative prints have been worn by the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Alex Chung and Kerry Washington.
She started her education at the Rhode Island School of Design, where she studied architecture, but a growing interest in fashion led her to transfer to the prestigious Central Saint Martins college in London to earn a BA in textile design -- and subsequently a Master's in Fashion.