Alex Trebek Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Alex Trebek, longtime host of the game show "Jeopardy!"
Personal:
Birth date: July 22, 1940
Birth date: July 22, 1940
Birth place: Sudbury, Ontario, Canada
Birth name: George Alexander Trebek (some sources say Giorgi Suka-Alex Trebek)
Father: George Edward Trebek
Mother: Lucille (Lagace) Trebek
Marriages: Jean (Currivan) Trebek (1990-present), Elaine (Callei) Trebek (1974-1981, divorced)
Children: with Jean Trebek: Emily and Matthew
College: University of Ottawa, B.A. 1961
Facts:
Has hosted more than 7,000 episodes of "Jeopardy!"
Has hosted more than 7,000 episodes of "Jeopardy!"
Has won five Daytime Emmy Awards and received 29 nominations. He has also received one Peabody Award.
While reciting clues from musical categories such as "It's a Rap," Trebek has been known to spit rap lyrics.
Has toured with the USO 13 times.
Has made guest appearances on numerous shows, including "How I Met Your Mother," "The X-Files" and "Beverly Hills, 90210."
He says his spirit animal is the musk ox.
Timeline:
1961 - Joins Canadian Broadcasting Company as a newscaster.
1961 - Joins Canadian Broadcasting Company as a newscaster.
1966-1973 - Game show host for Canada's "Reach for the Top."
1973 - Becomes host of "The Wizard of Odds" on NBC, produced by Alan Thicke.
1984 - Is hired as the host of "Jeopardy!"
1989 - Wins his first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for "Jeopardy!"
1987-1991 - Hosts "Classic Concentration."
1989-2013 - Hosts the National Geographic Bee.
1990 - Wins the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for his role on "Jeopardy!"
1998 - Becomes a naturalized US citizen.
1999 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
2001 - Trebek suddenly shaves off his signature mustache.
2003 - Wins the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for his role on "Jeopardy!"
2006 - Wins the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for his role on "Jeopardy!"
December 2007 - Is hospitalized after having a mild heart attack.
2008 - Wins the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for his role on "Jeopardy!"
2011 - Trebek receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
June 19, 2011 - Receives the Daytime Emmy Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award for his 27 years as host of "Jeopardy!"
July 27, 2011 - Tears his Achilles tendon chasing after a burglar who had broken into in his hotel room in San Francisco.
2012 - Trebek and "Jeopardy!" receive a Peabody Award for "encouraging, celebrating and rewarding knowledge."
June 23, 2012 - He is admitted to Cedars-Sinai following a mild heart attack.
2013 - Trebek is inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame.
June 13, 2014 - With his 6,829th appearance as "Jeopardy!"'s host, Trebek breaks the Guinness World Record for hosting a game show.
September 2014 - After a 13-year hiatus, the Trebek mustache makes a triumphant return. "In 2001, I shaved my mustache on a whim," Trebek tells People magazine. "This year I had a two-and-a-half-month period where we were not taping a show, so I grew it back on another whim. I like to keep my life simple."