The mindful way to distract you from your cravings

By Meera Senthilingam, for CNN

Updated 7:49 AM ET, Wed June 8, 2016

Food cravings are rarely a healthy desire, with the majority of people craving sugary, salty, fatty, or carbohydrate-rich foods to satisfy certain desires. They are usually emotional, rather than a sign of hunger.
&quot;A lot of people wants caffeine and sugar just to think,&quot; says Mary Beth Sodus, a registered nutritionist at the University of Maryland Medical Center. These forms of cravings are more intellectual, as people need these foods to stay engaged, she says.
Sugar is a common craving and is common when people are in need of energy and want a quick fix. &quot;Sometimes people go from sugar to sugar without actually eating a meal,&quot; says Sodus.
Although sweet, chocolate is its own class of craving and is commonly associated with people wanting to be comforted. &quot;It&#39;s like a big hug.&quot; says Sodus.
Salty flavors are also a common craving and can occur for a wide range of reasons, according to the experts. But things can be done to stop them consuming your mind. &quot;They hit people above the neck as a taste for something, not actual hunger,&quot; says Sodus.
Carbohydrates can also be a common craving. Their heavy, hearty nature can be what people crave when in need of comforting or wanting to relax, and feel sleep, according to Sodus.
&quot;[Carbohydrates] are kind of anesthetizing food...and have a comforting quality,&quot; says Sodus.
Sodus argues that the smooth, milky texture of dairy items such as cheese can help people feel mothered. &quot;It&#39;s made from milk and is a substantial source of protein.&quot;
One key aspect of cravings, and averting hunger overall, is hydration.&quot;Hydration is key, that can change your feeling of fullness almost immediately,&quot; says Sodus.
Sodus recommends certain &quot;safe-foods&quot; that can help satisfy cravings without the added calories and eventually steer them away. These foods include a grapefruit, small red baked potatoes, carrots, and salads filled with greens and fiber
Another solution to cravings is visual distraction. Scientists at Queen Mary&#39;s University of London found that setting people imagery tasks when they had a craving helped them forget about the craving as doing the task buys time for it to pass and, more importantly, stops people visualizing the food they are craving.
  • Food cravings are often emotional and not related to real hunger
  • Cravings can come on suddenly and strong, but can just as easily pass by
  • Experts suggest distractions, imagination, and buying time can help

(CNN)You know you've had that moment -- that sudden desire -- to eat something with no rational reason.

This is the classic sign of a food craving, but little good generally comes from it.
"Most cravings are emotional, and there's a difference between emotional hunger and actual hunger," says Mary Beth Sodus, a Nutritional Therapist and Registered Dietician at the University of Maryland Medical Center.
    "They hit people above the neck as a taste for something, not actual hunger," she says.
    The desire for a particular food item can be powerful and has the ability to fully consume someone's thoughts until satisfied. But just as easily as the mind gets you into these situations, it can get you out.
    "Cravings will go away if you wait them out, but people rarely do this," says Sodus.
    Food cravings can encompass tastes for a range of flavors, but more commonly sugar, salty foods, hearty carbohydrates, caffeine, chocolate -- its own class away from sugar cravings -- and dairy products, according to Sodus. Each has its own underlying cause, she says, from a need for energy, to be alert, be comforted, have a time-out and even be anesthetized in some way in order to relax.
    Their sudden nature adds a further layer to making these cravings unhealthy. They can strike suddenly and at a time when the only options available are likely to be bad for you. "People aren't going to be cooking for an hour [to fulfill a craving], so it becomes drive-thru mode," says Sodus.
    But Sodus believes people can fend off these needs by being more mindful of them.

    Mindful eating

    "Mindful eating is an antidote to cravings," says Sodus. "But you have to practice when they're mild," she warns.
    As part of her approach, Sodus recommends certain "safe-foods" that can help satisfy cravings without the added calories and eventually steer them away. These foods include a grapefruit, small red baked potatoes, carrots, and salads filled with greens and fiber. The latter examples work by filling people up quickly, but they all work by buying time, particularly the grapefruit as the slow, strategic method of eating one can lead to a craving forgotten.
    "They can buy time to ride out the intense craving," she says.
    Other experts in the field of both nutrition and psychology also adhere to this idea, many of whom work in the field of weight management, where cravings play a big role in causing people to become overweight.
    "One of the main reasons people overeat is due to food cravings," says Anne Hsu, a Behavioural Scientist at Queen Mary's University of London.
    Hsu's team have been developing their own methods of buying time for people to ride out their cravings. Instead of safe foods, however, they're going straight into the brain -- and getting people to distract themselves.

    The potential for distraction

    "It doesn't work to just tell people not to eat something," says Hsu. "All behaviors come from underlying desires and changing the root cause of that behavior could have more affect."
    Hsu wants to stop people relying on willpower to get them through a craving and instead get them using their imagination. A widely tested theory in the field of nutrition is that food cravings exist because people are imagining them, according to Hsu, and by getting people to imagine something else you can get them to forget about them.
    "If you hijack that part of the brain [imagining the food] then it can't sustain the craving anymore," says Hsu.
    In 2014, her team trialled an app, called iCrave, where they hijacked people's thoughts by asking them to do certain tasks -- such as imagining a forest, or a white horse --to interfere with the food they were imagining beforehand. During the trial, 48 people used the app by pressing a button whenever they felt a craving, in order to be given a task at that moment and results showed significant reductions in both snacking overall, and unhealthy snacking.
    "This proved we can redirect mental processes with another task," says Hsu who highlights the importance of people choosing to do this themselves.
    "You don't need a phone to do this task, you can chose an imagery task for yourself," she says.
    Another study recently showed that the computer game Tetris, if played for just three minutes, can weaken cravings for food, but also drugs, sex and sleep.
    "Playing Tetris decreased craving strength for drugs, food, and activities from 70% to 56%. This is the first demonstration that cognitive interference can be used outside the lab to reduce cravings," said Jackie Andrade from Plymouth University, who led the study, in a statement.
    The results again tie in to this idea of stopping people imagining a food item, or activity, they want to eat or do. "Playing a visually interesting game like Tetris occupies the mental processes that support that imagery; it is hard to imagine something vividly and play Tetris at the same time."
    Next time the desire strikes to reach for some chocolate, you could try setting your imagination going instead.
    Next time you find yourself craving your favorite food, know that you've got options! Brad Gruno of Brad's Raw Foods -- and the author of a new book, "Brad's Raw Made Easy" -- says you don't have to sacrifice taste or fun to avoid feeling bloated or packing on the pounds. Click through to see smart substitutions for some of your favorite (but perhaps not-so-good-for-you) foods.
    Dried dates, raisins, plums, cranberries, apricots and goji berries (eaten sparingly!) will satisfy your cravings for chewy, candy-like treats.
    In a blender, place two peeled, chopped frozen bananas, half a cup of almond milk, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, and half a teaspoon of salt (optional). Blend until combined. Try adding 2 tablespoons of peanut butter for a rich, creamy treat, or a ¼ cup cocoa powder.
    Use a vegetable peeler or a spiralizer to make long peeled "noodles" from zucchini, summer squash or cucumbers. Toss with your favorite herbs, fresh tomatoes and a little olive oil.
    Hankering for chocolate pudding? Mash a ripe banana with a splash of almond milk and a few tablespoons of cocoa powder. Top with fresh berries and enjoy.
    Cut slices from large carrots at a diagonal and use them to scoop up some fresh raw guacamole or hummus. Munching on slices of colorful raw beets, jicama or bell peppers also satisfies that need for a crunch.
    Slice a ripe piece of fruit, or have dried fruit mixed with nuts or a bowl of fruit with honey. Roll grapes in coconut sugar (found in health food stores) and freeze, or have a homemade energy ball.
    Think celery, spinach or sea vegetables, either as-is or juiced. Rehydrate sea vegetables and add them to a salty spinach and celery salad.
    Avocados or sprouted nuts are a quick fix. Or spread nut butter on your favorite fruit and top it with cacao nibs.
    A dash of cayenne, red pepper flakes, horseradish, or a fresh jalapeno adds filling, satisfying heat. Or make tea, take a hot shower or find a sunny spot to sit in.
    Drink lots of water -- we often confuse thirst with hunger, and you might just be thirsty! You can enhance it with citrus, fruits, mint or even a slice of cucumber.
