Washington (CNN) Prophets of Rage , a newly formed rock and hip-hop group, plans to head to "the streets" outside the Republican National Conventio n in Cleveland this summer, according to group member and Rage Against the Machine member Tom Morello.

Raise your hand if your ready to #MakeAmericaRageAgain ! @prophetsofrage ON TOUR THIS SUMMER https://t.co/RL8JoOwN3K pic.twitter.com/XOYXplVFx4

Chuck D, B-Real and Tom Morello of Prophets of Rage perform onstage at Hollywood Palladium on June 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

"Our nation and the world is on the brink of absolute electoral insanity and environmental insanity around the globe," B-Real also told Bloomberg Politics. "There's no music that speaks to what's going on right now — nothing of substance."

Asked whether they would also appear at the Democratic National Convention, Morello said that "anything is possible."

The group also slammed the political process as a whole. Morello said that the "tiny funnel of the electoral process" is offering the people "a racist demagogue" in Trump, a "dreamer" in Bernie Sanders and "the lesser of three evils" in presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

"None of those choices are good enough for us," Morello said, adding, "There needs to be an alternate voice, one that's unfiltered, uncompromising and stands apologetically with the people."