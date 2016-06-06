10 historic national park lodges

Photos: Great national park lodges El Tovar, Arizona – Located in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, El Tovar offers exclusive views from its location at the rim of the mighty canyon. Click through the gallery to see more historic lodges located within or near National Park Service land.

Photos: Great national park lodges Ahwahnee/Majestic Yosemite Hotel, California – Never mind that the historic Ahwahnee Hotel at Yosemite National Park in California has been renamed the Majestic Yosemite Hotel over a trademark dispute. Built in the 1920s to serve a high-end clientele, majestic views of the park have not changed. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Great national park lodges Greyfield Inn, Georgia – The Greyfield Inn on Cumberland Island National Seashore in Georgia offers a luxurious alternative to camping on the barrier island. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Great national park lodges Crater Lake Lodge, Oregon – Opened in 1915, Crater Lake Lodge was built at the end of a crater formed by the collapse of a volcano. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Great national park lodges Volcano House, Hawaii – Volcano House, the oldest hotel in Hawaii, lets visitors get close to an active volcano. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Great national park lodges LeConte Lodge, Tennessee – There are no roads to LeConte Lodge in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Visitors must choose one of five trails to hike up to the lodge, which is at about 6,400 feet.

Photos: Great national park lodges Inn at the Presidio, California – Although the Inn at the Presidio opened in 2013, it was built in 1903 and served as bachelors' quarters for unmarried U.S. Army officers for many years. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Great national park lodges Inn at Brandywine Falls, Ohio – Built in 1848 as the home of James and Adeline Wallace, the Inn at Brandywine Falls is now within Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio. The six-room inn overlooks the 65-foot Brandywine Falls. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Great national park lodges Old Faithful Inn, Wyoming – Built in 1904 with local logs and stone, Old Faithful Inn is near Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Hide Caption 9 of 10