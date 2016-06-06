Story highlights Cameroonian Arthur Zang has won £25,000 ($37,000) for inventing a heart-monitoring tablet.

The Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation celebrates scalable solutions to critical everyday problems.

Cardio Pad could revolutionize medicine in remote areas.

Yaounde (CNN) He is just 28 years old, but Cameroonian Arthur Zang has won a £25,000 ($37,000) prize for inventing a touchscreen heart-monitoring tablet that could revolutionize medicine in remote areas.

Cardio Pad enables heart patients in remote areas to access healthcare without journeying to the cities where most heart specialists work.

Zang -- who won gold at the Africa Prize for the invention -- explains that the tablet comes with "four electrodes, which are attached to the patient's chest to determine whether their heart is functioning normally".

The data is then wirelessly transmitted to the tablet and sent, via a mobile phone, to a cardiologist who can interpret the data in under 20 minutes.

Any prescriptions needed are then sent to the local clinic.

