Story highlights Doro wat, fufu and even Rolex are all African dishes taking off around the world, thanks to online entrepreneurs.

African chefs are promoting their cuisines via blogs, eBooks and pop up restaurants.

(CNN) Sweet 'n' sour pork. Lamb bhuna. Cheese quesadillas. Pasta con pomodoro.

Famous dishes from Asia, Europe and the Americas have all left their indelible mark on menus around the world.

African cuisines, however, have been slow to catch on globally.

In Uganda, for example, a dish called "the Rolex" -- a rolled chapati containing a fried egg and vegetables -- is wildly popular, but little known outside the country.

"Rolex was started by a few university kids," says Jon Blanc, the director of Ugandan tour company Kabiza Wilderness Safaris