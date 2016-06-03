Story highlights Trey Pearson came out to fans in an emotional letter Tuesday

Washington (CNN) Trey Pearson, the lead singer of the Christian rock band Everyday Sunday, came out to his fans in an emotional letter this week after spending his "whole life" trying to be "straight."

"Most of us reach at least one pivotal moment in our lives that better defines who we are. These last several months have been the hardest -- but also have ended up being the most freeing months -- of my life," Pearson wrote Tuesday. "To make an extremely long story short, I have come to be able to admit to myself, and to my family, that I am gay."

To my fans and friends: I'm finally being honest with myself. I love you all. https://t.co/bfP5CXpuCx pic.twitter.com/0EmwHiljrz — Everyday Sunday (@treypearson) May 31, 2016

In a phone interview with CNN Friday, Pearson said that he has been receiving an "overwhelmingly positive response from fans" around the world since coming out. He also said that his wife Lauren's support is "the thing that set me free."

"It's been amazing to see how many people it's already been able to have an impact on," Pearson said, "and how important it was to tell my story in a way that hopefully, Lauren and my kids are super proud of me for."

As a Christian voter, Pearson weighed in on LGBT rights and 2016 politics and said that the word "evangelical" has become a political term that has been "stolen" by a group of people "to push a certain agenda."

