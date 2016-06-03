Breaking News

The fashion maven behind the world's most beautiful Rolls-Royce

By Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

Updated 5:41 AM ET, Mon June 13, 2016

The Rolls-Royce Serenity Phantom, created by the marque&#39;s bespoke team, debuted at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show.
The Rolls-Royce Serenity Phantom, created by the marque's bespoke team, debuted at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show.
The interiors are upholstered with raw silk, sourced from Suzhou, one of China&#39;s silk embroidery capitals, and woven in one of the UK&#39;s oldest mills.
The interiors are upholstered with raw silk, sourced from Suzhou, one of China's silk embroidery capitals, and woven in one of the UK's oldest mills.
The flower details on the silk were designed by Cherica Haye, a color and material designer with Rolls-Royce&#39;s bespoke department.
The flower details on the silk were designed by Cherica Haye, a color and material designer with Rolls-Royce's bespoke department.
The exterior was coated with glossy mother of pearl paint.
The exterior was coated with glossy mother of pearl paint.
Textile designer Cherica Haye left the fashion industry to develop interiors for Rolls-Royce Bespoke.
Textile designer Cherica Haye left the fashion industry to develop interiors for Rolls-Royce Bespoke.
She developed breath-taking silk textiles (close-up seen here) for the brand&#39;s Serenity Phantom, which debuted at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show.
She developed breath-taking silk textiles (close-up seen here) for the brand's Serenity Phantom, which debuted at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show.
Haye works at the Rolls-Royce plant in Goodwood, England, a manufacturing and design facility where the luxury cars are assembled.
Haye works at the Rolls-Royce plant in Goodwood, England, a manufacturing and design facility where the luxury cars are assembled.
Elsewhere in the assembly area, fiber optic lights added to the brand&#39;s unique Starlight headliner, which give the illusion of the night sky in the roof of a car.
Elsewhere in the assembly area, fiber optic lights added to the brand's unique Starlight headliner, which give the illusion of the night sky in the roof of a car.
Each headliner includes 1,340 fiber optic lights, which must be sewn in and trimmed by hand.
Each headliner includes 1,340 fiber optic lights, which must be sewn in and trimmed by hand.
Rolls-Royce has more than 44,000 paint colors for clients to choose from. (This is only a small portion.) They also offer color-matching services on request.
Rolls-Royce has more than 44,000 paint colors for clients to choose from. (This is only a small portion.) They also offer color-matching services on request.
The coach lines on every car produced &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2015/04/30/autos/rolls-royce-stripe-painter/&quot;&gt;hand-painted by Mark Court&lt;/a&gt;, a former sign maker.
The coach lines on every car produced hand-painted by Mark Court, a former sign maker.
The wood components in each car are all made from the same tree.
The wood components in each car are all made from the same tree.
Every component -- winged mascot -- is repeatedly polished by hand throughout the construction process.
Every component -- winged mascot -- is repeatedly polished by hand throughout the construction process.
Expert sewers create the leather interiors.
Expert sewers create the leather interiors.
A single Rolls-Royce phantom requires 350 pieces leather, using the hides of 11 animals. They&#39;re all processed at a tannery in Germany, and drum dyed.
A single Rolls-Royce phantom requires 350 pieces leather, using the hides of 11 animals. They're all processed at a tannery in Germany, and drum dyed.
Computerized lasers are used to precisely cut each leather piece.
Computerized lasers are used to precisely cut each leather piece.
Every Rolls-Royce client has the option of having their finished model revealed in a theatrical ceremony, complete with lights, music, and a rotating platform.
Every Rolls-Royce client has the option of having their finished model revealed in a theatrical ceremony, complete with lights, music, and a rotating platform.
Story highlights

  • Cherica Haye, a color and material designer at Rolls-Royce, designs interiors for the brand's bespoke models
  • Originally trained in fashion, she brings her couture sensibilities to the world of luxury autos

Chichester, England (CNN)By the time Rolls-Royce unveiled its one-of-a-kind Serenity Phantom at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, it was already one of the most buzzed about debuts of the international showcase.

Rendered opalescent with glossy mother of pearl paint and detailed with polished bamboo and smoked cherry wood, it was immediately hailed as "the world's most beautiful Rolls-Royce" and "fit for royalty."
    But it's what's inside that truly captivated: The entire interior -- from the seats to the headliner -- was upholstered with pastel blue raw silk, sourced from Suzhou, one of China's silk embroidery capitals, and woven in one of the UK's oldest mills. Delicate flowers, a riff on Japanese royal robes and chinoiserie, were embroidered and hand-painted throughout.
    This intricate beauty befit an opulent palace living room, or a priceless couture gown.
    "With the fabric, the beauty of it, you just have to stop what you were thinking about and enjoy the moment," says Cherica Haye, the 31-year-old color and textiles maven who helped conceive the interiors. It was she who designed the distinctive floral motif and hand-painted the flowers within.
    Read: A vision of the future from the 2016 Geneva Motor Show
    "It brings you down from 100 to a normal level. With materials you can do that."
    Haye is part of Rolls-Royce Bespoke, a studio of craftsman and artisans charged with designing the marque's most ambitious, and expensive, custom models.
    Initially trained in fashion at Central Saint Martins -- the prestigious London college that counts Alexander McQueen and John Galliano as alums -- she's elevating auto interiors to new heights.

    From couture to cars

    While studying textiles at Central Saint Martins, the Londoner had already mapped out her career: she would become a master of fabric innovation, and then take her skills to the storied ateliers of Paris.
    "I wanted to be head of material development and design at Dior," she says, laughing, at the Rolls-Royce headquarters in the south of England.
    "I don't even know if that exists, but that's what I wanted to do."
    It was only when she started her Master in Fiber, Textile and Weaving Arts at the Royal College of Art, by then weary of the competitive nature of the fashion industry, that she decided to shift her focus to automotive design, driven by her dream of someday owning a Jaguar.
    Rolls-Royce Bespoke color and material designer Cherica Haye at the company's production plant in Chichester, England.
    Instead of interning, she developed conceptual textiles for the likes of Jaguar, Kia and Audi, submitting samples she'd developed as part of her course work.
    Read: Jaguar's XKSS vintage supercar to be resurrected for millions
    Her talents eventually caught the eye of Rolls-Royce design director Giles Taylor. Impressed by her graduate portfolio, which incorporated unique woven horsehair blends and incorporated traditional Japanese dyeing techniques, he invited her to join his team less than a year later, when they were set to begin work on their most beautiful project yet.

    Band of outsiders

    But Haye is quick to point out that she's not the only one coming to vehicular design from an unexpected background. Michelle Lusby, for example, who worked with her on the Serenity interiors, comes from an illustration background.
    Read: Meet the most stylish bikers in the world
    Other team members have been handpicked from the worlds of tattooing, sign-making, yachting, saddlery, and costume design. Cross-pollination and interdisciplinary collaboration, it seems, are the foundation on which all projects rest.
    "There's a constant coming together of different disciplines, but what strings us together is that we're all design," she explains.
    "You just have to have an eye, and that's what connects... Not everybody's taste is going to be the same, but you have to have that."

    A dream job

    If anything, she finds that her background might have left her better prepared for her current position than people think. Like the luxury fashion industry, bespoke auto design calls for endless creativity and problem-solving. And, as in a couture house, her current clientele is catered to in every way, their every whim and request met regardless of the effort or expense.
    See this car? It was designed by a woman
    See this car? It was designed by a woman
    And most importantly, both fields allow her to work with and develop unique textiles, which remains her true passion.
    "At heart, I'm a textiles designer that specializes in color, in material makeup, in material innovation. Not just the overall feel of it, but to the minute, micro level. I do color, I do material overlaying, material-making, designing," she says.
    "It seems pretty dreamy, eh?"