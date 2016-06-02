(CNN) Two bison are standing in silhouette at Yellowstone National Park as the winter morning sun rises, shaking off the ice from a bitter cold night.

"Rising at dawn and braving the -30°F temperature I was able to catch the first rays of the morning sun," said Seattle photographer Art Wolfe."They had bedded down there all night and now were standing and trying to shake off the cold as the sun came over the horizon."

Those bison are among 16 natural and cultural treasures that have been picked to star in a pane of Forever stamps celebrating the National Park Service's centennial birthday.

The June 2 first-day-of-issue ceremony took place at the 2016 World Stamp Show in New York, the world's largest stamp show that only happens once per decade.

The National Park Service pane features 16 different stamps showing photographs or paintings of national parks or plants, animals, artwork, objects and structures found in or above the national parks.

