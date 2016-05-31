The Migaloo Private Submersible Yacht: Luxury 20,000 leagues under the sea

Photos: Under the sea Can't decide on a superyacht or submarine for your next purchase? Then the Migaloo Private Submersible Yacht might be just the thing for you -- the luxury cruiser that lets you sail 20,000 leagues under the sea (in reality, it can dive up to 240 meters). Hide Caption 1 of 6

Photos: Under the sea While it may look like a regular submarine, the design from Austrian firm Migaloo, which comes in sizes ranging from 72 meters to 283 meters in length, offers up all the opulence of the yachting world -- whether you're above or below the ocean's surface. Its dimensions are the same as the U.S. Navy's Virginia-class attack submarines, which reportedly cost $2.3 billion to build. Hide Caption 2 of 6

Photos: Under the sea "It still keeps the traditional luxury of yachts, we've just mixed up the components which already exist and developed a new category of vessel," Migaloo managing director Christian Gumpold told CNN. "Small submarines are a huge trend on superyachts these days, so we wanted to push this concept further to a private submersible yacht." Hide Caption 3 of 6

Photos: Under the sea An 11-meter wide hull allows for a deck filled with lounge areas, sun beds, a bar, swimming pool and helicopter pad, while inside a cinema, wine cellar, library and gaming room are just some of the luxuries at your disposal. Hide Caption 4 of 6

Photos: Under the sea "Privacy and intimacy is a main advantage of the Migaloo Private Submersible Yacht, while exploration of marine life is also much easier if you're already submerged," Gumpold said. "Safe traveling in rough seas is another advantage -- you just submerge and travel in total calm waters." Hide Caption 5 of 6