Impossible worlds caught on camera

A master photo manipulator, he depicts impossible worlds using photography and photo editing

(CNN) A river that shatters like glass? A dog that floats like a balloon?

These bizarre visuals may seem like magic at first glance, but they are the careful handiwork of Swedish artist Erik Johansson , who edits images to create beautifully peculiar collages.

"I create these pictures in order to find a connection between two everyday objects in an unexpected way," says Johansson.

"It's a look into another world -- one that is much like ours, but just a little bit odd and different."

A master photo manipulator, Johansson's 'Perspective Illusion' series uses photography and photo editing to bend landscapes out of proportion, twist objects beyond comprehension, and create images that depict the impossible.

Walk A Way by Erik Johansson

