Impossible worlds caught on camera

By Zahra Jamshed, CNN

Updated 11:21 PM ET, Thu July 7, 2016

Swedish artist Erik Johansson is a master photo manipulator.
Swedish artist Erik Johansson is a master photo manipulator.
He uses photography and careful editing to create images that depict the impossible.
He uses photography and careful editing to create images that depict the impossible.
&quot;I create these pictures in order to find a connection between two everyday objects in an unexpected way,&quot; says Johansson.
"I create these pictures in order to find a connection between two everyday objects in an unexpected way," says Johansson.
Each image is created using his own photographs, which are intricately stitched together with photo editing tools.
Each image is created using his own photographs, which are intricately stitched together with photo editing tools.
Johansson does not use computer-generated imagery (commonly known as CGI) in his work.
Johansson does not use computer-generated imagery (commonly known as CGI) in his work.
The artist says he uses a three-step process to create the images.
The artist says he uses a three-step process to create the images.
First, Johansson sketches a strange idea on to a piece of paper.
First, Johansson sketches a strange idea on to a piece of paper.
He then spends months sourcing the locations and objects necessary to turn his uncanny sketch into a single seamless photo.
He then spends months sourcing the locations and objects necessary to turn his uncanny sketch into a single seamless photo.
He takes multiple pictures of buildings, objects, and landscapes from different perspectives and combines them into a single image in a process he calls &quot;putting the pieces of the puzzle together.&quot;
He takes multiple pictures of buildings, objects, and landscapes from different perspectives and combines them into a single image in a process he calls "putting the pieces of the puzzle together."
He describes each image as a &quot;peek into a world that exists in my own mind.&quot;
He describes each image as a "peek into a world that exists in my own mind."
&quot;It&#39;s a look into another world -- one that is much like ours, but just a little bit odd and different.&quot;
"It's a look into another world -- one that is much like ours, but just a little bit odd and different."
Johansson has been experimenting with photography for over a decade. He first began using a camera at the age of 15.
Johansson has been experimenting with photography for over a decade. He first began using a camera at the age of 15.
He began to experiment with creating surreal images from his photographs in 2011 and started his &#39;Perspective Illusion&#39; series the same year.
He began to experiment with creating surreal images from his photographs in 2011 and started his 'Perspective Illusion' series the same year.
&quot;I usually don&#39;t talk too much about my work -- I&#39;d rather hear what other people have to say. I just present my idea and put a title on it and leave it up to the viewer.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
"I usually don't talk too much about my work -- I'd rather hear what other people have to say. I just present my idea and put a title on it and leave it up to the viewer."
Johansson hopes that people will be inspired to &quot;see and think in a different way.&quot;
Johansson hopes that people will be inspired to "see and think in a different way."
(CNN)A river that shatters like glass? A dog that floats like a balloon?

These bizarre visuals may seem like magic at first glance, but they are the careful handiwork of Swedish artist Erik Johansson, who edits images to create beautifully peculiar collages.
    "I create these pictures in order to find a connection between two everyday objects in an unexpected way," says Johansson.
    "It's a look into another world -- one that is much like ours, but just a little bit odd and different."
    A master photo manipulator, Johansson's 'Perspective Illusion' series uses photography and photo editing to bend landscapes out of proportion, twist objects beyond comprehension, and create images that depict the impossible.
    Walk A Way by Erik Johansson
    Walk A Way by Erik Johansson
    Each collage can take anywhere from one month to half a year to create, but the process begins with a simple sketch of an idea that Johansson pulls straight from his imagination onto a scrap of paper.
    From there he sources locations and objects that are representative of the idea he has drawn and takes multiple photographs.
    "This is the part that takes the most time, because often I'm trying to source locations and objects for multiple ideas at the same time," says Johansson, who has been working on the series since 2011.
    It is what he calls "putting the pieces of the puzzle together."
    The third and final step of his creative process involves hours of editing a multitude of images into one seamless impossible shot, transforming his sketch into a surrealist image.
    Once this puzzle is complete, Johansson leaves it to the viewer to perceive the mind-bending illusions as they please.
    "I usually don't talk too much about my work. I'd rather hear what other people have to say. I just present my idea and put a title on it, and leave it up to the viewer -- I just hope that people will be be inspired to see and think in a different way."
    See highlights from Johansson's 'Perspective Illusion' series in the gallery above.