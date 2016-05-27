Breaking News

Anthony Bourdain: Senegal is a jewel of Africa -- and the world

By Anthony Bourdain, Host

Updated 10:17 PM ET, Tue March 21, 2017

&quot;Parts Unknown&quot; host Anthony Bourdain traveled to Senegal, a unique intersection of West African culture, Islamic tradition and French European culture. He starts his trip with National Public Radio correspondent Ofeibea Quist-Arcton at the busy food stalls of Marche Kermel in Dakar.
"Parts Unknown" host Anthony Bourdain traveled to Senegal, a unique intersection of West African culture, Islamic tradition and French European culture. He starts his trip with National Public Radio correspondent Ofeibea Quist-Arcton at the busy food stalls of Marche Kermel in Dakar.
Later that same night, Bourdain and Chef Pierre Thiam enjoy a seafood dinner in Dakar at Cour de Cassation Beach, one of Thiam&#39;s favorite beach shack &quot;restaurants.&quot;
Later that same night, Bourdain and Chef Pierre Thiam enjoy a seafood dinner in Dakar at Cour de Cassation Beach, one of Thiam's favorite beach shack "restaurants."
A hot grill, fresh fish, cold beer, plastic chairs and the ocean is all that&#39;s needed at Cour de Cassation Beach.
A hot grill, fresh fish, cold beer, plastic chairs and the ocean is all that's needed at Cour de Cassation Beach.
Senegal is 94% Muslim but is also home to 10 distinct ethnic groups. The overflow from the mosques spills into the streets during Friday prayers in Dakar.
Senegal is 94% Muslim but is also home to 10 distinct ethnic groups. The overflow from the mosques spills into the streets during Friday prayers in Dakar.
Bourdain shares clams and sea urchins with Oumy N&#39;Dour, Fama Diouf (far left) and Minielle Tall (far right) at Vitres de Sokone in Dakar.
Bourdain shares clams and sea urchins with Oumy N'Dour, Fama Diouf (far left) and Minielle Tall (far right) at Vitres de Sokone in Dakar.
Traveling up the coast, Bourdain made his way to Saint-Louis, once the colonial capital of all of French West Africa until Dakar took over in 1902.
Traveling up the coast, Bourdain made his way to Saint-Louis, once the colonial capital of all of French West Africa until Dakar took over in 1902.
Bourdain enjoys a garden party meal hosted by Marie-Caroline Camara (far right) at her bed and breakfast, &quot;Au Fil du Fleuve&quot; in Saint-Louis. Camara has worked to preserve some of the city&#39;s beautiful historic architecture.
Bourdain enjoys a garden party meal hosted by Marie-Caroline Camara (far right) at her bed and breakfast, "Au Fil du Fleuve" in Saint-Louis. Camara has worked to preserve some of the city's beautiful historic architecture.
A vendor pours Cafe Touba --coffee made with djar, an African black pepper, and sugar -- in Saint-Louis.
A vendor pours Cafe Touba --coffee made with djar, an African black pepper, and sugar -- in Saint-Louis.
Modern life meets old world as small fishing boats ply their trade next to Faidherbe Bridge in Saint-Louis.
Modern life meets old world as small fishing boats ply their trade next to Faidherbe Bridge in Saint-Louis.
A breakfast vendor waits for customers in Saint-Louis.
A breakfast vendor waits for customers in Saint-Louis.
Bourdain enjoys a meal near Lac Rose after heading into the desert to go on a joy ride to the beach with rally car driver Jean Azar.
Bourdain enjoys a meal near Lac Rose after heading into the desert to go on a joy ride to the beach with rally car driver Jean Azar.
Before leaving, Bourdain joins chef Pierre Thiam at his aunt&#39;s house with family and friends for a home-cooked meal of fish and rice served in a communal bowl. They teach him about the concept of &quot;teranga,&quot; which translates loosely as hospitality and includes a philanthropic outlook on life.
Before leaving, Bourdain joins chef Pierre Thiam at his aunt's house with family and friends for a home-cooked meal of fish and rice served in a communal bowl. They teach him about the concept of "teranga," which translates loosely as hospitality and includes a philanthropic outlook on life.
(CNN)We live in a time I never thought I would live to see, where, in the United States of America, a nation founded on the principles of religious freedom, we are actually having a national conversation, in public, about the efficacy of banning an entire strata of humanity from our shores on the basis of their faith.

So let this episode in Senegal, an African nation which is over 90% Muslim, serve as both rebuke and example.
It is a country that proudly elected as their first president after independence, a Christian -- because they felt, in their best judgment, that regardless of his faith, he was the best person for the job.
It is a country that defies stereotypes and expectations at every turn.
    Emerging from French colonial times as a functioning multicultural, multilingual, extraordinarily TOLERANT society.
    It has managed to avoid coups, tribal wars, dictatorships and most of the ills that afflicted so many of its neighbors and remains an absolutely enchanting place to visit, with delicious food, absolutely extraordinarily beautiful music, and a relatively free and easy attitude towards intermarriage, mixed race and inter-tribal relationships, and foreign visitors.
    It has a powerful and proud tradition of hospitality that endures to this day.
    So, in addition to showing you a slice of the beauty of the country and its people, we ask the question, or at least leave it hanging: What do these people think -- who have always looked admiringly at America and its democratic institutions -- of the kind of hateful, fearful, small minded ranting that actually passes for a platform these days?
    That they are predominantly Sufi Muslims, with attitudes towards behavior far removed from the more loony toon, extreme brand of Islam we see too all often on the news, is a distinction unlikely to be made by haters, most of whom have difficulty (or simply don't care) to even distinguish Muslims from Sikhs.
    One can drink a beer nearly anywhere in Senegal. One can choose to wear the traditional hijab -- or not. (Most women from what I saw, do not. The elaborate hair weave seems more the thing).
    Senegal is one of the best arguments for travel I can think of.
    Because the more we see of the world -- actually meet who we are talking about or think we are talking about -- then the better we shall be.
    We should take a walk, however briefly, in other people's shoes. We should see how other people live, people who are supposedly so different than us. When we do, we find ourselves -- as so often and so inevitably happens -- as recipients of random acts of hospitality and kindness from total strangers.
    Knowledge and exposure to the "other" is not a contaminant. It enriches us. It makes -- or should make us -- more humble.
    Senegal. It's someplace that everyone, given the chance, should go.

    This article was originally published in May 2016.