Outrage erupts over 'racist' detergent ad

By James Griffiths and Shen Lu, CNN

Updated 7:36 AM ET, Sat May 28, 2016

Story highlights

  • Commercial has been criticized for being racist
  • Shows a black man being washed and transforming into a Chinese man

(CNN)A black man and a young Chinese woman are flirting, as he leans in for a kiss she thrusts a detergent capsule in his mouth and bundles him into a laundry machine.

She sits atop the machine as the man spins and screams inside until, to her apparent delight, out pops a handsome Chinese man dressed in a clean, white t-shirt.
This staggeringly offensive advert is attracting outrage on both the Chinese and wider web, with users blasting it for being racist.
    "My god," wrote one user on Weibo, China's version of Twitter. "Don't Chinese marketing people get any education about race?"
    "If you don't understand why it's racist, congratulations, you're a racist," wrote another, after some commenters tried to defend the ad.
    Stigma and stereotypes

    The ad isn't even original. It seemingly rips off a similar, and also offensive, Italian advert, in which an slim Italian man is washed with "color" detergent and emerges a muscular black man with the slogan "Color is better."
    The company behind the Chinese ad, Qiaobi, did not respond to requests for comment from CNN, and has not addressed the growing outrage on the Chinese web.
