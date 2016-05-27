Outrage erupts over 'racist' detergent ad

The adverts that changed the world
Calvin Klein Underwear by Bruce Weber, 1982 – Bruce Weber's iconic image of Brazilian pole-jumper Tom Hintnaus marked a profound change in the world of fashion advertising. It promoted male beauty through a homoerotic lens, and proudly displayed Hintanaus' body on a Times Square billboard. The familiar model of representation -- which placed men in suits and only women as sex objects -- was challenged, and the image's legacy has been as enormous as the 45' x 48' billboard itself.
United Colors of Benetton by Oliviero Toscani, 1991 – Oliviero Toscani equally challenged racial segregation within society, often placing people of different ethnicities alongside each other in family settings -- which still at that time had the power to shock. Here, he equally challenged heteronormativity; supposing the women depicted are both mothers of the child, in a two-fold challenge of societal norms.
Donna Karan 'In Women We Trust' by Peter Lindbergh, 1992 – Donna Karan's 8-page 'In Women We Trust' campaign depicted a woman on a campaign trail, being sworn in as president, and sitting in the Oval Office. "I'm not trying to elevate women at the expense of men, but to say that a woman could go for it," Karan explained at the time. In a world that is still yet to see a female president, her message of equal opportunity was a challenge to the patriarchy that prevails decades after its publication.
Nolita by Oliviero Toscani, 2007 – Called "No Anorexia", the 2007 campaign shot by Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani for fashion label Nolita, tackled an extremely challenging subject head on. Backed by the Italian ministry of health, the photo that launched during Milan fashion week and ran in newspapers and on billboards showed a young woman who had fallen victim to the disease. Despite the power behind the ad and the awareness it helped to raise within the fashion industry, the model, Isabelle Caro, tragically died in November 2010. She had made various television appearances and spoken openly about her decision to take part in the campaign. According to an article in the New York Times published after the model's death, Caro had said: "The ideas was to shock people into awareness, I decided to do it to warn girls about the danger of diets and fashion commandments." Not everyone agreed with the approach however and the ad was eventually banned by the Italian advertising watchdog organization for agency.
Diesel SS14 by Inez & Vinoodh – Positioning Jillian Mercado in her wheelchair alongside fellow model James Astronaut for Diesel's SS14 campaign offered disability the kind of visibility that it rarely experiences in fashion. Nicola Formichetti, the creative director of the brand, said: "Using her in a campaign is a global brand saying, this girl is as cool as the boy who she's sitting next to. It's about glorifying a normal thing, showing the reality of where we live, and it can be very powerful."
Diesel SS15 by Nick Knight – Another of Formichetti's groundbreaking campaigns was his SS15 image that placed model Winnie Harlow, who suffers vitiligo, in the spotlight. Harlow's recent ascent within the fashion industry -- she is also the face of Desigual -- has diversified cultural representations of beauty and challenged ideas of perfection commonly expected of models.
&OtherStories AW15 by Amos Mac – "Where editorials are ephemeral, advertising becomes part of a brand's legacy," said model Hari Nef who recently starred in &OtherStories new all-trans campaign for their newest capsule collection. "Advertisements pay, they are powerful investments, and stand to serve trans talent -- and trans people in general -- more than most kinds of fashion representation."
Redken Frizz Dismiss by Matt Irwin, 2015 – The first beauty brand to appoint a trans model as its face, Redken's 2015 campaign has further consolidated gender diversity within advertising. "We live in a new era where societies are starting to believe in us" explained model Lea T. "There is still a lot that remains to be done but at least, this is the beginning... Everybody is different and beauty doesn't have to be perfect."
Céline SS15 by Juergen Teller – When, earlier this year, Céline cast Joan Didion as their face for Spring 2015, it caused a media storm. Seeing an older woman -- and a literary figure, at that -- presented as aspirational icon presented a new diversity within mainstream advertising: one that appreciated women for brains as well as beauty and disregarded the ordinary cut-off point for the age of female models.
JCPenney Mother's Day Campaign, 2012 – When retail behemoth JCPenney appointed Ellen DeGeneres as their brand ambassador in 2012, it marked a seminal shift in attitudes to lesbian women, often rendered completely invisible in mainstream representation. For their 2012 Mother's Day campaign, they featured "Wendi and her partner Maggie and daughters," with both women wearing wedding bands, which placed a lesbian couple in the spotlight as mothers to be celebrated.
Gucci by Mario Testino, 2003 – Mario Testino and Gucci celebrated diversity and family in this photo of Jamaican model Nadine Willis.